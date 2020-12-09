A couple of meet wins, four No. 1 national marks and a handful of other nationally ranked Buffaloes have the Milligan University men’s swimming team earning national attention according to the latest NAIA top-10 poll.
The Buffaloes rank one spot off the top 10 and closed the fall semester by defeating the No. 10 team. It is the second straight week Milligan ranks in the receiving votes category of the national poll.
“This is only the third time we have ever received votes, and to do it twice in back-to-back weeks shows that we are consistently hanging on to the top end of the NAIA,” coach Spencer Scarth said. “Our men still have some work to do to get where we want to be end of season, but this serves as good motivation for us as we head into the winter break.”
Underclassmen posting veteran results
Freshman Stephen Gilbert is a large part of Milligan’s fall success. Gilbert owns four of the nation’s No. 1 times and six times that rank in the top four. Among them, he has five national qualifying marks.
Gilbert ranks No. 1 in the 100 and 200 backstroke and 200 and 400 individual medley, while also ranking No. 2 in the 200 freestyle and No. 4 in the 50 backstroke.
Similarly, sophomore Ben Hawkins owns two top-four marks in the NAIA, ranking No. 4 in both the 1000 freestyle and 50 breaststroke.
Prominent at conference level
Gilbert and Hawkins have combined to win Appalachian Athletic Conference swimmer of the week honors all three times the Buffaloes have competed this season. Gilbert has won twice after leading the Buffs over King and Lees-McRae in the first week of the season, then at Carson Newman in the second meet of the season.
Hawkins won AAC swimmer of the week Milligan’s most-recent time out, when the Buffaloes beat No. 10 Union.
Looking forward to 2021
The fall is wrapped up for Milligan, but the Buffaloes have a full slate set for 2021. They open with a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Columbia (women) and St. Andrews before finishing up the regular season with three more events in January. After that, Milligan will compete in the AAC Championships, currently set for Feb. 11-13, in Kingsport, followed by the NAIA Championships, set for March 3-6, in Knoxville.
“We have a lot to look forward to next semester,” Scarth added. “Training with the group that has stayed on campus has gone very well, and the group training at home has been able to make that work, fortunately, especially with all of the changing restrictions across the country. We just need to have three or so more weeks of consistency until we have the whole team back on campus, and then it will be full steam ahead to conference.”