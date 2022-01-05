Milligan picked up its first Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) victory of the 2021-22 season in dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
The Buffs outscored Reinhardt 15-1 over the game’s final 5:05 to snatch a 59-57 victory, snapping the Eagles’ four game AAC win streak. Sophomore guard Levontae Knox scored nine points over the game’s final five minutes, including the game-winning basket with 28.4 seconds remaining. Knox finished with 23 points on nine-of-11 shooting along with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trevor Hensley and Jackson Gabriel added nine points each in the win.
After playing just four home games combined in November and December, the Buffs begin a six-game AAC home-stand next Tuesday.
The top eight teams in the final conference standings will qualify for the AAC Tournament. Following Tuesday night’s win, the Buffs sit three-and-a-half games out of eighth place with 15 conference games remaining. The men’s basketball team heads to Tennessee Wesleyan on Thursday evening.
LOOKING AHEAD
Milligan’s first-year men’s bowling program returns to action for the first time in over a month this weekend at the Mid-South Conference’s Brandon Burns Memorial in Smyrna.
The Buffs then head to their final Tier 1 event of the year at the ISBPA/Kegal Collegiate Classic in Illinois the following weekend. Milligan bowling closes outs its 2021-22 schedule with a trip to Cincinnati on January 22-23.
Milligan’s first and last home swim meet of the spring semester will be next Friday against King University. Milligan’s men were ranked No. 5 in the nation and the women checked in at No. 6 in the latest NAIA national swimming and diving rankings.
Spring schedules for Milligan baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf and cycling can be found online at MilliganBuffs.com. The Milligan baseball team will begin its season with four games at USC Beaufort at the end of the month.