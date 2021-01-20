After making back-to-back national championship appearances in 2018 and 2019, then facing much uncertainty in fall 2020, the Milligan University women’s volleyball team is looking to the spring with sights set on continued success.
Fall full of success
The Buffaloes, one of five teams to complete its league slate in the fall, went 12-7 in an Appalachian Athletic Conference-only schedule. They won nine straight matches from mid-October to the start of November before wrapping up the fall third in the AAC North.
“I think the fall went better than expected,” Milligan coach Doneva Bays said. “We had a slow start which was in part due to the pandemic. Normally you have preconference matches and scrimmages to get the nerves out and get some team chemistry. This year with the conference-only schedule enforced, we did not get those warmup games. However, I think my team did a great job handling the situation and made the most of it.”
Senior outside hitter Carley Gregory had a fantastic fall, leading the AAC with 243 kills. Senior Julia Codispoti followed with 144 kills. Bays says the senior pair, along with Abby Falcone, Layla Grant and Sarah Grace Larkey, all had great falls. Plus, she introduced a strong incoming class that was able to contribute in many ways.
“All of our newcomers had an impact on our success,” she says. “Freshman Taylor Pavich saw lots of action and was very instrumental in our offense, and Sydney Hurd really stepped up to be one of our top setters this fall. We also had key nights from middle hitter newcomers Greyson Stevens and Abigail Byington. Both contributed offensively and defensively.”
What to watch for this spring
Bays says this past Christmas break is different than any others by far, but her team has worked hard over the last few weeks and knows the season is far from over.
“My team has really taken the challenge to work hard over the break to be prepared to finish at the top and on a high note,” Bays said. “We are given six play dates for spring and are planning to play four dates before the conference tournament with the goal to get the third bid for the national tournament. Then we want to use our other two dates to prepare for that.
“Our goal is always to be playing our best ball at the AAC tournament so that is no difference this season. We are hopeful and excited for the opportunity to compete against teams that we did not fare well against in the fall in hopes to win the tournament. I am excited to get them back to campus and watch their hard work pay off.”
This spring, Bays says Milligan is scheduled to play Montreat in a non-conference matchup as well as Rio Grande and King. All should be great local competitions to help the Buffs prepare for the AAC tournament. In order to qualify for the national championship, Milligan would need to win the AAC tournament, be runner-up to Reinhardt or Bryan, or place third behind Reinhardt and Bryan. Information on match dates and times will be forthcoming.