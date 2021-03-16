Katie Cronin won Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week for softball, Ashlen Burch won for women’s soccer and Milligan University continued its dominance of the league’s weekly award for the 2020-21 season.
The pair brought Milligan’s total to 46 for the year, coming from 12 different sport programs.
Cronin and Burch both won for the first time this season. Burch won for the third time in her career as she has now won the award once in each of the last three seasons.
Cronin did so with a .696 batting average, which coincidentally dropped her season batting average to .711. For the week, she went 16-for-23 with five runs and seven RBIs. She added two doubles to maintain a slugging percentage of .783, and she stole all three bases she attempted.
Cronin’s best game of the week came in the nightcap against Montreat as she went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI. It marked her third four-hit game of the year, and she also has seven three-hit games so far this year.
Cronin’s fantastic start to the season has helped the Buffs win 13 of their first 14 games and remain perfect in league play at 8-0. The Buffs also are on an 11-game winning streak.
For Burch, who normally would be in the offseason this spring, the AAC weekly award comes after she helped Milligan defeat Warren Wilson 6-0 in the team’s spring opener. Burch scored a hat trick in a span of 10 minutes in the second half, bringing her season goal tally to five.
Cronin and the softball Buffs will return to action Tuesday for a doubleheader at Union, where they will put their 11-game winning streak on the line. Next for Burch and the women’s soccer team is a home game Saturday against CIU.