One program is already across the finish line, literally, and several others are approaching the conclusion to what has been a successful fall season for Milligan University Athletics.
Providing the biggest highlights so far are the teams already finished, including the national ranked Buffs of the men’s and women’s cross country program and the nationally ranked Buffs of the women’s golf team.
Championships aplenty
Both cross country teams wrapped up their seasons this past Saturday with four Appalachian Athletic Conference titles.
Junior Avery DeWolf won the individual title in leading the No. 5 women to their 15th AAC championship in the last 18 years. Freshman Aaron Jones won the men’s individual title to lead the No. 9 men to their fourth AAC championship in the last six years.
Both teams were the heavy favorite after the Buffs concluded a perfect season on the men’s side with six wins in six events. The women similarly posted wins in every event they competed with their top group, altogether winning five of six.
Milligan’s cross country teams followed the example set by the No. 24 women’s golf team, which early this semester won the AAC Fall Championship by 16 strokes.
All five competing Buffs from that group finished in the top 15, led by an all-tournament finish from Michaela Lindahl. Alayna Perryman and freshman Gabby Hammond both came in eighth.
Following their championship title, Milligan’s women’s golf team ranked No. 8 in the nation for scoring average at 77.85. Lindahl, Perryman and Meryl Castle all rank in the top 30 individually.
Soccer, volleyball wrapping up successful seasons
Both soccer teams’ seasons have been marked with success so far, and the Buffaloes are fast approaching the ends of their seasons as well.
Most recently, the men won a 6-0 decision at home against Montreat. It was the Buffs’ first game in over three weeks but they came out of the gates red hot.
Victor Castel scored the eventual winner in just the seventh minute, before Inaki Moreno posted two tallies in a span of eight minutes to put the Buffs up 3-0 at the break on the way to sealing the win.
Milligan is 6-1 on the season, fourth in the AAC and only a game and a half behind the lead.
On the women’s side, Milligan started the season 6-0 before dropping the last three. The Buffs, seventh in the AAC at 6-3, have the fifth-most wins in the league this season and are only half a game out of third place.
While the women’s soccer team posted six straight wins to open their season, Milligan’s volleyball team posted nine straight wins at the midpoints of its schedule. Highlighting the stretch was a five-set road thriller at Union, where the Buffs battled back to win despite being down two sets to none.
Both soccer teams have several more games left on the regular-season calendar, while the volleyball team has wrapped up its regular season with a record of 12-7. All AAC fall postseason tournaments have been pushed to the spring in order to allow teams more time to complete their regular seasons.