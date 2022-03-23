Milligan baseball is off to a 21-11 start and looks to be on pace for its winningest season since 2010 (31-21).
The Buffs have captured series wins in four of five in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) matchups this season and sit at 10-5 in league play.
Sophomore pitcher Andrei Beal boasts a 5-1 record and 3.20 earned run average. He’s struck out 60 in 39 1/3 innings and ranks in the top 20 nationally in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings.
Freshman Gaven Jones, a Daniel Boone alum, also owns a 5-1 record on the mound and 3.00 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 42 innings.
At the plate, sophomore first baseman Braden Spano is hitting .383 with seven home runs and 25 runs batted in. He ranks in the top 10 in the AAC in batting, home runs, hits, doubles and slugging percentage.
Senior outfielder Justin Greene is hitting .327 with four home runs and 27 RBIs and junior outfielder Anthony Guzman is batting .327 with four home runs and 24 RBIs.
The Buffs are fourth in the AAC standings by win percentage and own the second-most conference wins heading into a three-game series this weekend against Union at Anglin Field.
SOFTBALL
Milligan owns a 16-7 record and 11-5 AAC mark heading into an important conference doubleheader against Reinhardt on Saturday. Six of the Buffs’ seven losses on the season have come in one-run ballgames.
Milligan handed Tennessee Wesleyan its first conference loss of the year and second defeat overall on Saturday with a 4-1 triumph over the Bulldogs.
Senior pitcher Erin Forgety ranks top five nationally in earned run average and shutouts. She’s posted a 9-2 record with nine complete games, five shutouts and a 0.61 ERA (six earned runs in 68 1/3 innings).
Fellow pitcher Cloee-Anna Merritt ranks second in the AAC with a 1.22 ERA and owns a 7-4 record.
Returning NAIA All-American outfielder Katie Cronin is hitting .436 on the season with one home run and 23 runs batted in. As a junior, she’s matched her extra-base hit total of last season with eight doubles, five triples and one home run.
Junior second baseman Grace Jones is hitting .362 with 20 runs scored, nine stolen bases and 15 RBIs. Junior catcher Hanna Taylor, a Walters State transfer, is hitting .391 in her first season with the Buffs and senior shortstop April Alvarado is batting .404.