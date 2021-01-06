Each time a new national poll comes out, the Milligan University swimming program seems to have more to celebrate. In the latest installment, the Buffaloes closed the fall semester by defeating the No. 10 team to jump to No. 7 in the men’s poll while Milligan’s women entered the receiving votes category after a similarly successful fall semester.
This marks the third straight time Milligan ranks inside or near the top 10 of the national poll on the men’s side.
“I’m really proud of the progress both teams made in the first semester, but we’re not done yet,” said Milligan coach Spencer Scarth. “I expect January to bring up some different and unique challenges that I know our team is capable of handling. We have to keep in mind the teams that stay healthy through this are the ones that will succeed at the conference and national meets.”
Plenty of top individual times for BUFFS men
With the No. 7 national ranking among teams come plenty of national rankings among individuals. The Buffaloes own 16 top-25 times, with freshman Stephen Gilbert boasting five, including the team’s five highest marks. Gilbert, a two-time Appalachian Athletic Conference swimmer of the week this season, is No. 2 in both the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley while ranking No. 4 in both the 200 freestyle and 400 individual medley. Gilbert also ranks No. 5 in the 100 backstroke.
Ben Hawkins and Aubin Dulin own the next most top-25 marks with three apiece, and their highest marks both comes from the 200 breaststroke, with national rankings of No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.
Other notable swims from Milligan’s men this season come from Jarod Blazo (No. 16 in 200 backstroke), Logan Garzonio (No. 20 in 50 freestyle), John Will Hutcheson (No. 22 in 200 butterfly), Elijah Manship (No. 24 in 200 breaststroke) and Mitchell Martin (No. 25 in the 200 butterfly).
Milligan also ranks high in the relays, owning the No. 8 400 free relay time and No. 10 200 free relay time.
More national marks from Milligan’s women
Milligan’s women recently entered the receiving votes category for the first time, thanks to an even greater pool of top times. In all, the Buffs boast 27 top-25 times, including 11 in the top 10 and six in the top five.
Freshman trio Gabby MacPherson, Kaylee Williams and Tyler Cates own the six top marks. MacPherson is No. 2 nationally in the 200 butterfly and No. 5 in both the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Williams ranks No. 4 in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Cates, who notched the first NAIA “A” cut this season, ranks No. 3 in the 200 backstroke.
The trio has combined to swim 11 of Milligan’s 27 top-25 marks.
Senior Maggie Blazo, a six-time All-American, as well as Bre Coley, Lindsey Grow and Erika Farring have all produced multiple top-25 times. Blazo ranks No. 7 in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke, along with No. 15 in the 100 backstroke and No. 18 in the 50 freestyle.
Coley is in the top 11 and Grow is in the top 17 of the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 400 individual medley. Farring ranks top 22 in the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke, her highest being No. 10 in the 100 butterfly.
Hannah Wheatley, Rachel Scheffer and Reagan Fillinger round out Milligan’s top-25 swimmers with rankings in the 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly, respectively.
The Buffaloes also hold three top-10 relay marks, including the No. 3 200 medley relay and No. 3 400 free relay.
On the schedule for 2021
Milligan’s schedule features a pair of events coming up in January, which will serve as the final tune-ups for the AAC Championships (Feb. 11-13) in Kingsport and NAIA Championships (March 3-6) in Knoxville.