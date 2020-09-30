After a successful first couple of weeks of competition, the Milligan Buffaloes are starting to find their groove this fall.
The soccer teams, volleyball team and cross country teams highlighted the first two weeks, and the last week has seen the golf teams start on a high note and the cross country teams take even better form.
Lindahl, Castle, Liggett gain all-tournament honors
Milligan golf opened the 2020-21 season with solid results at this week’s East Tennessee Collegiate, held at Johnson City Country Club. The event was shortened by inclement weather but resulted in a runner-up finish for the women and fourth-place finish for the men.
The women were poised for a chance to win, as Michaela Lindahl and Meryl Castle helped the Buffs finish round one only six strokes off the lead. Lindahl carded a 73 while Castle fired 76.
A few teams began play Tuesday morning but were quickly brought back in as the tournament’s second day was called off due to rain. Milligan, No. 24 at the end of last season, posted a 314, only six strokes off University of the Cumberlands, which ranked No. 6 at the end of last season.
Jonathan Liggett led the men’s team with a fifth-place individual finish, shooting 73, just three strokes off the lead. As a team, the Buffs tallied 304 and landed fourth in the field of eight.
Lindahl, Castle and Liggett all earned all-tournament honors for their efforts.
Buffalo Creek Invitational set for Friday
After two dominating performances in the first two meets of the season, Milligan’s cross country teams put their strength to the test once again as they line up against Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan Friday night.
The event, the “Buffalo Creek Invitational,” will take place along the M Training Loop and soccer fields on the west side of the Milligan campus.
Action starts with the women’s 5k race at 5:30 p.m. The men’s 5k race will begin at 6:15 p.m.
“The weather looks great, and this is a fairly fast course so it will be great to see everyone have the opportunity to get a true read on where they are at this point in the season,” head coach Chris Layne says.
Milligan is unbeaten through two meets on the 2020 schedule. In the opening meet of the season, the Buffs ran away with the Montreat XC Kickoff. Avery DeWolf led a 1-2-3 finish on the women’s side while Tim Thacker, Aaron Jones and Eli Cramer formed a 2-3-4 finish for the men.
Last week, the Buffs followed with a one-sided result at Bryan, traveling without the top five women and top 10 men and still defeating the Lions in the head-to-head meet.
Evan Henson led the men while freshman Kaelyn Slaughter led the women, both earning Appalachian Athletic Conference runner of the week for their efforts.
“I’m really pleased with where we are right now on both sides,” Layne says. “Our kids did a great job with being ready to go this fall. Like most years, we just need to get the back half of our top 7-9 solidified and we feel good about being able to do so.”
Layne also notes the excitement the team feels in hosting another race on campus.
“I just like that it simplifies things for us,” he says. “They get to stay in their normal routine, walk down the hill and compete. To do that once a year is pretty cool. I also like the fact that we are able to lay out a course that is suitable to getting a good read on our fitness in hopes of showcasing the level of talent in both of these programs.”