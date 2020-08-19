It’s been 70 years since Milligan University has played a football game.
That’s about to change next spring when the school’s new women’s flag football program gets going.
Milligan is one of 15 NAIA schools that will take part in a fledgling national program that is being administered by the NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences. The new teams have all received grants to start their programs.
The university announced the program Wednesday.
“It is an honor to be selected by the NFL and the NAIA to receive this grant to help launch women’s flag football at Milligan University,” said Mark Fox, Milligan’s vice president of student development and athletics. “The NFL brings tremendous support, resources and credibility to our efforts. I applaud both the NFL and NAIA for this pioneering effort. During a time when most organizations are taking the approach to retreat, these groups are allowing us to join them in pushing ahead.”
Women’s flag football will become the 29th sport sponsored at Milligan and the 16th for women.
“We researched it for about three months,” Fox said. “We tried to be diligent in our research, looking first at where the students would come from and secondly at what the NFL was doing to support the NAIA in trying to promote the sport.”
Several state high school athletic associations sponsor girls flag football. Florida, Georgia and Nevada are among the top states in the sport.
“The fact that it is a women’s sport and an emerging sport at the high school level really gave us some encouragement from areas where we get students from,” Fox said.
Fox says he hopes to have the program’s first coach hired by September. The team will play in the spring with athletes already on campus for the first season.
Once the coach gets out recruiting, he’ll have some scholarships to offer for subsequent seasons.
“I’m kind of fascinated with it,” Fox said. “I’ve watched some video of high school games. There are some athletic ladies that are really pretty skilled at it.
“It’s a speed game. It’s about speed and deception. It’s not as much of a power game as traditional football, but it’s still football.”
Fox said once Milligan weighed the pros and cons, it was an easy decision to pull the trigger and become part of the new sport.
“When you’ve got the marketing and the resources of the NFL behind something, it really has a good chance of succeeding,” he said. “I think it’s got a good chance of sticking. That’s ultimately where we came down. We think this thing can develop and we want to be a part of it on the front end.”