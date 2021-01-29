The Southern Conference’s two military academies, VMI and The Citadel, have spent a lot of time near the bottom of the league’s basketball standings throughout the years. This season, though, they’ve been knocking off contenders.
East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay doesn’t want to be the next victim.
“I think parity in this league is at an all-time high,” Shay said. “No games this year are going to be easy. So we’re preparing to have a tough one come Saturday.”
The Citadel comes to Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. game Saturday. The Bulldogs are the highest scoring team in the SoCon and their win over Wofford on Wednesday night propelled ETSU into sole possession of first place.
Earlier, it was VMI helping the Bucs when it dumped Furman out of first place with an upset.
The Bucs come into their first game in a week 9-5 overall, 5-1 in the SoCon. The Citadel, which began the season 8-0, is 9-4 overall, 2-4 in the conference.
SCOUTING THE CITADEL
The Bulldogs beat VMI 110-103 a couple of weeks ago and the defensive-minded Shay says that kind of game wouldn’t be in the Bucs’ best interests.
“That’s not how we’re going to play, so we’re going to have to defend and do a good job and we’re going to have to be sharp and be alert and aware where their shooters are,” Shay said. “When you do that you get stretched a little bit and that allows them to drive and play one-on-one and you’re giving up some easy baskets maybe in the paint, so it’s a tough preparation. We’ll do our best to slow them down.”
The Bucs have slowed just about everybody down. They’re allowing 64 points a game, the best in the SoCon. They’ll need that kind of defensive effort to battle a Citadel team that averages 88 points a game and averages making 13 3-pointers a game, tops in the nation.
Hayden Brown, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior, averages 21.0 points and 10.3 rebounds a game to lead the SoCon in both categories. He also fifth in the league in shooting perdentage at 52.5%
Kaiden Rice averages 19.2 points per game, while Fletcher Abee is at 11.7. Tyler Moffe averages 10.4 and makes almost half of his 3-point shots.
The Bulldogs’ top three scorers have combined to go 119 for 292 from 3-point range. The entire ETSU roster is 108 for 326.
ABOUT THE BUCS
ETSU hasn’t played since last Saturday when they posted a 71-62 victory over Furman.
The Bucs continue to be led by Ledarrius Brewer, who averages 16.8 points a game. Damari Monsanto gets 10.7 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds a game. David Sloan is scoring at a 10.6 clip. Ty Brewer averages 9.2.
After the Citadel game, the Bucs will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday to face Wofford. That’s a game that was postponed earlier in the season.