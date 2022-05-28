SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saturday was moving day at the NCAA Golf Championship, and East Tennessee State was going in the wrong direction.
ETSU got off to a tough start and the struggles continued throughout the second round. By the time the day had ended, the Bucs found themselves in 27th place with little hope of advancing past Sunday’s third round.
With a team score of 28-over-par 308 on Saturday, ETSU tumbled eight spots on the scoreboard. A 45-over total left the Bucs 20 strokes out of 15th place. The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round will advance to the final round of the stroke play. Then the top eight will enter the match play portion of the tournament to determine the national champion.
The Bucs were in shouting distance of the top 15 after the first round. They were 17 over par, just three above the cut line.
Then Saturday happened.
Southern Conference champion Remi Chartier was out of the ETSU lineup and replaced by freshman Jack Tickle for the second round. Chartier had shot 79 in the first round. The NCAA allows for substitutions in postseason tournaments.
The five Bucs played the first hole seven over par, setting the tone for a long day. ETSU finished with just seven birdies and two of those were by Tickle, whose score of 80 didn’t count in the team’s total.
Archie Davies came in as ETSU’s low man with a 76. He had two double-bogeys on his card before he managed his first birdie. Also for the Bucs, Ben Carberry and Mats Ege shot 77. Algot Kleen shot 78.
The cream rose to the top in the second round as the top three teams in the national rankings occupied the first three places. No. 1 Oklahoma shot five under par to move into first at two over. Third-ranked Vanderbilt is four over and second-ranked Oklahoma State is six over.
Two teams broke par a day after no team managed to do so.
Individually, Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood shot 67 to move to three under par. He’s one shot ahead of teammate Gordon Sargent and Aman Gupta of Oklahoma State. Gupta shot 65 on Saturday.