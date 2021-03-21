East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders says a team with less mental toughness would have lost on Saturday, but a smarter team would have made it easier on itself.
That’s what Sanders is dealing with in the wake of ETSU’s 28-21 Southern Conference victory over The Citadel.
“We do have some mental toughness, I will say that about ’em,” said Sanders, whose team kept pace in the SoCon by improving to 2-1. “We’re young, stupid, but we do have some mental toughness. We do some stupid things, but the future is bright. I’m just ready for the future right now.”
A week after committing 13 penalties in a loss to Furman, the Bucs got flagged 10 times. The two most penalized teams in the SoCon did what they do, combining for 20 penalties.
Luckily for the Bucs, the Bulldogs were even worse in that department, at least when it came to timing. Three penalties and a fumble turned a second-and-3 into an unheard of fourth-and-53 in the fourth quarter.
Of course, the Bucs couldn’t take advantage of that because they were called for two penalties on Alijah Huzzie’s long punt return.
“Penalties in the kicking game, there’s no excuse for it and we’re going to address that,” Sanders said. “Were going to fix that.”
Two of ETSU’s possessions began with delay-of-game penalties.
“I think the starting place for fixing that is just the upperclassmen taking ownership and just responsibility for everything,” said running back Jacob Saylors, who caught a touchdown pass against The Citadel. “The good and the bad, and just staying on everybody on the team no matter who it is, staying on them day-in and day-out until we get the right results that we want.”
NOT IN A RUSH
Maybe more concerning for the Bucs should be the state of their ground game.
After running through Samford in the season opener for 134 yards, ETSU has averaged 2.4 yards per carry in its last two games. Thirty rushing attempts produced 41 yards against The Citadel.
The Bucs actually gained 70 yards, but when you throw in the plays that lost yardage — including Tyler Riddell’s 14-yard loss on a fumble — they had 41.
MANUEL INJURED
ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel was injured in the game and didn’t return. He had been one of the Bucs’ top defensive players and was the only player in the SoCon with two sacks and two interceptions coming into the game.
Manuel had eight tackles before going out on Saturday and his status isn’t known for this week’s home game against Western Carolina.
“It’ll have to be evaluated,” Sanders said “Obviously it was bad enough that the decision was made that he couldn’t finish the game. He’s a guy we need out there because he’s been a warrior for us at linebacker.”
With Manuel out, redshirt senior Colton Lakes got extended playing time and led the team with 12 tackles.
“It’s nice when you can bring in a guy like Colton Lakes that has played as much football as he has and has been around for a long time,” Sanders said. “This was Colton’s kind of game. When the game is physical, in between the tackles, that’s his kind of game, and that’s where he really shines. So if you’re ever going to lose Donovan, this was probably a good game to do it. But we’re going to need him going forward. We’re not as good a defense without him.”