In the midst of some colossal struggles, the East Tennessee State basketball team will try to avoid the wrong kind of history this weekend.
ETSU has not lost to The Citadel twice in the same season since the 1986-87 season. That was Les Robinson’s second year as the Bucs’ coach and it was a year before ETSU fans had even heard of Mister Jennings and Greg Dennis, two of the school's all-time greats who joined the team the following year.
The Bucs take on the Bulldogs in Charleston, South Carolina, Saturday at 1 p.m. The Citadel won the previous meeting 75-73 on Jan. 19 as Jordan King’s potential game-winning 3-point shot didn’t connect.
That game was the start of ETSU’s five-game losing streak, which turned out to be the team’s longest conference skid in 18 years. Things haven’t gotten much better as ETSU has dropped seven of its last eight games to fall into ninth place in the 10-team Southern Conference.
“I told the guys no matter what happens here down the stretch, whether we win them or lose them all, we’re going to do it the right way,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’ll keep fighting with the mindset that we’re going to get the next one. And then when we get the next one, talk about getting the next one after that until there's no more to get.”
ETSU comes into the game 13-15 overall, 5-10 in the SoCon. It’s the most conference losses since the Bucs went 8-10 in 2014-15, Murry Bartow’s final season as coach.
Making the losing more frustrating for the Bucs is the fact that they’ve been in position to win every one of the past eight games. They held a double-digit lead over Mercer in their last outing, a 65-56 loss. The rest of the games during the late-season run have been decided by dour points or fewer.
“They just need to catch a break,” Oliver said of his players. “At some point in time the ball goes in the basket and the horn sounds and they’re plus one on the scoreboard.”
SCOUTING THE CITADEL
The Bulldogs’ secret weapon is no secret at all. Hayden Brown is one of the top all-round players in the SoCon. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound graduate student averages 18.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. He’s shooting 52% from the field and isn’t afraid off stepping out behind the 3-point line. He had 28 points in the first meeting with the Bucs, making three shots from 3-point range along the way.
Freshman Jason Roche is scoring 14.3 points per game while making 42% on 3-pointers. Stephen Clark averages 10.5.
The Citadel comes in 11-14 overall, 5-9 in the SoCon.
BUCS BITS
David Sloan continues to lead the conference in assists at 5.2. His scoring has dropped lately and he’s averaging 12.3 points a game.
Jordan King leads the Bucs at 14.7 points per game, followed by Ledarrius Brewer at 14.4. Ty Brewer averages 10.3 pints and 6.4 rebounds.
ETSU is 10-10 when leading at halftime.