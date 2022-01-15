BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Chalk this one up to learning how to win.
All five East Tennessee State starters scored in double figures Saturday as the Bucs pulled out an 88-85 Southern Conference victory over Samford in a Southern Conference basketball game at the Pete Hannah Center.
ETSU had to withstand a last-second 3-point shot from Samford’s Cooper Kaise, but the ball bounced off the rim at the buzzer and the Bucs escaped with their 12th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.
David Sloan, who had 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucs, had a chance to ice the victory but missed a free throw with four seconds left to give the Bulldogs the chance to tie. Sloan has had 10 assists in two of the Bucs’ last three games.
“He’s doing everything I ask him to do on the offensive end and he’s getting better defensively,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I thought he was the difference. It is hard as hell at this level to go get 12 points and 10 assists when you’re being pressed all night.”
Jordan King led the Bucs with 19 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points, while Ty Brewer had 15 and Jaden Seymour had 10. Ty Brewer also had nine rebounds.
ETSU improved to 11-8 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon. The Bucs have beaten the Bulldogs 16 times in 17 meetings. Samford fell to 11-6, 1-4.
ETSU was in a similar position in its last game, having led much of the night, before bowing to Furman in the final three minutes. This time, the Bucs made the plays down the stretch.
The last scenario was set up by Charlie Weber's dunk on a miss by Sloan that put ETSU up 85-79 with 51 seconds left.
Samford's leading scorer Ques Glover then made a layup and was fouled. His free throw cut the Bucs’ lead to 85-82.
After a turnover, Samford climbed closer with a layup by Wesley Cardet. King then made both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Bucs up 87-84.
Instead of letting Samford try a tying 3-pointer, ETSU fouled to put the Bulldogs on the line. Glover made the first free throw, but missed the second, leaving the Bucs up 87-85. Sloan grabbed the rebound and was fouled, setting up his final free throw.
Campbell and Dye each scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs. Cardet added 15 while Glover got 12 on 4-of-15 shooting. Kaifes finshed with 10.
The Bucs return home to start a three-game homestand Wednesday night when Mercer comes to Freedom Hall.