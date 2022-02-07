For the first time in a while, the East Tennessee State basketball team made the plays down the stretch.
Jaden Seymour made sure of it.
Seymour scored four points in the final 1:14 and drew a charge on a crucial defense stand and the Bucs held on for a 75-71 victory over Furman in a nationally televised Southern Conference game Monday night at Freedom Hall.
The result broke a five-game losing streak for ETSU, which improved to 13-13 overall, 5-8 in the SoCon. Furman fell to 17-9, 9-4.
“My guys needed this,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “They needed to finish. Even though I’d rather win by 18 or 12, I think this was sweeter because they needed to know that they’re tough enough to finish.”
With the Bucs nursing a 69-68 lead and the shot clock winding down, Brewer drove the lane and fed Seymour, a freshman forward, with a perfect bounce pass. The layup put ETSU on top 71-68.
“I feel he’s a great finisher around the rim,” said Ledarrius Brewer, who scored 19 of his 20 points in the first half. “I have that confidence in him.”
Six seconds later, Seymour got one of those stops the Bucs haven’t been able to get during their losing streak, standing his ground in the paint and drawing an offensive foul.
Seymour then scored ETSU’s next points when he was fouled and connected twice from the line. That made it 73-68 with 25 seconds left.
“It just came in the flow of the game,” Seymour said. “It just happened to be my night tonight to help the team and make a big impact.”
The Paladins missed two shots before a 3-pointer by Alex Hunter brought them within three with 2.9 seconds remaining. Brewer’s free throw with 2.3 seconds left sealed the victory.
“We hadn’t had a win in five games, so it feels pretty awesome,” Brewer said.
Seymour finished with 11 points while playing 33 minutes.
“I told Jaden ‘You’re playing 30 and you should be playing 11 for a team that has a veteran post guy. But you’re growing up quickly,’ ” Oliver said. “He answered the bell tonight.”
All five ETSU starters finished in double figures, with Ty Brewer and Jordan King getting 12 points each and David Sloan adding 10 points and six assists. Ledarrius Brewer had 10 rebounds as well.
Furman was led by Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell, who had 15 points each. Conley Garrison added 14 and Macrus Foster and Garrett Hien had 10 apiece.
ON FIRE
How hot were the Bucs in the first half? They made 59% of their shots, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line. They missed only nine shots, leaving few rebounds for the Paladins to gather. ETSU out-rebounded Furman 16-9 over the first 20 minutes.
It added up to an 18-point lead that had been cut to 13 by halftime.
Brewer made 5 of 9 shots in the first half while going 7 for 7 on free throws as the Bucs led 43-30 heading into the locker room.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU cooled off in the second half and finished at 50%, making 10 of 19 3-point attempts. Furman shot 52%. The Bucs out-rebounded the Paladins 27-23. ETSU led 34:31 while Furman held the lead for 1:15.
UP NEXT
The Bucs get some mid-week rest for the first time since conference play began and return to action Saturday when they play host to Samford. Furman plays host to Chattanooga on Saturday.