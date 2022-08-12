East Tennessee State wide receiver Will Huzzie says there will be less celebrating on the field this season. There won’t be any time for it.
“There might not be any celebrations unless I’m in the end zone this year,” Huzzie says.
With the Bucs’ new offense featuring an up-tempo attack, the main goal after each play will be to get back to the line of scrimmage and get ready to go again … and again … and again.
So when Huzzie or anybody else makes a big play down field, instead of looking for accolades, it’ll be time to get right back to business, hoping to catch the defense on its heels and run another play.
ETSU fans will get a chance to see the new offense in the team’s first intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
First-year head coach George Quarles has been emphasizing to his players the need to be fast and disciplined.
“A lot of today’s game, it seems like there’s a lot of people that want to celebrate, ‘Look at me,’ that kind of stuff,” Quarles said. “And if you’re running tempo, you’ve got to get back on the ball, get the ball to the referee and get going. You don’t have time to celebrate and that’s only going to slow us down. That’s something we’ve got to coach better and do a good job of, making sure we're focused on what we need to focus on.”
Saturday’s scrimmage will be the first time the team will go live for an extended period. The Bucs have had a handful of full-contact practices, but with only nine allowed before the season begins, they are spacing them out. This scrimmage, being the first, will be a big step for some players trying to find their places on the team.
“I think those scrimmages, you want to make a little bit bigger deal out of them,” Quarles said. “They’re going to be on Saturdays and we’re in the stadium. You want it to be as game-like as possible because you don’t want too many surprises on game day.
“We’re trying to evaluate every day, but we’ll probably put a little bit more emphasis on what happens on Saturday and then the following Saturdays in those scrimmages.”
The Bucs are preparing for their Sept. 1 season opener, when Mars Hill comes to Greene Stadium.
”It feels like it’s sneaking up on us a little bit, but at the same time three weeks is a long time when you’re practicing like this. I know that we’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on between now and then. At the same time, I think our guys are ready to play. They get tired of going against each other. They’d rather play somebody else.”
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
