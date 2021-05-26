Desmond Oliver hinted that he’d like his team to play against his former employer, and now it seems that will become a reality.
Oliver, East Tennessee State’s new basketball coach, will take on Tennessee and Rick Barnes in a non-conference game during the coming season. Oliver, who was hired at ETSU to replace Jason Shay, came from Tennessee, where he worked under Barnes.
In an interview last month, Oliver hinted a game with the Vols might be in the works.
“We’re excited that we’re talking to some really good programs,” he said. “Georgia, I think wants to play. I think Tennessee wants to play and we’re trying to find a MTE (multi-team event) that provides us some mid-major games and maybe a high-major contest as well.”
Tennessee has won 16 of the 18 meetings between the two schools. Barnes is 2-0 against the Bucs, coaching the Vols to victory in Knoxville in 2015 and in Johnson City in 2016. The game during the coming season will be played at Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville.
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein reported the matchup on Twitter.