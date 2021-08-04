East Tennessee State will renew a basketball rivalry with Appalachian State in November.
The Bucs will take on the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina, on Nov. 12.
As the schedule stands, it will be the first game of the season for both teams, although with the schedule being a work in progress, an earlier game could be added. It would also be Desmond Oliver’s first game as ETSU’s coach.
ETSU announced the matchup on Twitter.
The game will be the 127th meeting between the two schools who were Southern Confer- ence rivals for years. Appalach- ian State is in the Sun Belt Confer-ence and won that league’s tournament last season. ETSU leads the series 80-46, including a 78-69 victory in 2019 in the last meeting.
The Mountaineers are coached by Kingsport native Dustin Kerns.
ETSU has yet to release its entire schedule, but bits and pieces have been coming out.
Two days after the Appalachian State game, the Bucs will head to Knoxville for a game against Tennessee. They play at Georgia on Dec. 22.
In addition, the team will spend Thanksgiving week at the Naples Invitational in Florida, where they will play in a field that includes Murray State, Kent State, George Washington, Wright State, James Madison, Missouri State and Long Beach State.
ETSU will take on old Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State in its first game of tournament on Nov. 22. The winner of that game will play the winner of Missouri State-Long Beach State the next day, and the championship game is scheduled for Nov. 24.