East Tennessee State has signed an agreement to play a home-and-home football series with FCS power North Dakota State.
The games will be during the 2024 season in Johnson City and 2026 at Fargo, North Dakota. The two schools have never met on the football field.
“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home matchup against the marquee program in the FCS,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said. “When ETSU Football was re-established, matchups like this are what we had in mind. Competition at the highest level of our division with an opportunity to showcase ETSU football on a national stage against the best. I am so excited for this series to begin in Johnson City in what will certainly be a football atmosphere for the ages that all Buc fans will remember.”
North Dakota State has won 10 FCS national championships, including five in a row from 2011-2015. The Bison has won 144 of its last 160 games.
North Dakota State has turned out two quarterbacks who were first-round NFL draft picks — Carson Wentz, now with the Indianapolis Colts, and Trey Lance, the most recent first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
The game in Johnson City will be played Sept 14, 2024. The Fargo game will be Sept. 5, 2026. The team's home stadium is the Fargodome, where the Bison routinely get more than 18,000 fans.
ETSU has announced eight different opponents over the course of the next six seasons, including Vanderbilt, UVa. Wise and Delaware State this fall. In the next eight seasons, the Bucs are also guaranteed six FBS games: Vanderbilt (2021), Mississippi State (2022), Liberty (2023, 2025), Appalachian State (2024) and North Carolina (2026).
NEW SIGNEE
ETSU announced the signing of 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker Davion Hood on Wednesday.
Hood, from Kennesaw, Georgia, had 70 tackles, nine quarterback sacks and 33 quarterback hurries during his senior year at Harrison High School, which he helped win the Class 6A Georgia state championship as a junior. He was chosen All-Metro, All-County and All-Region as a senior.