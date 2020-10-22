The schedule isn’t complete, but East Tennessee State’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving in Florida.
Bucs coach Jason Shay announced Thursday that the team will open the season in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida. It’s a three-day tournament that runs Nov. 25-27. The other teams in the field have not been announced.
The event replaces the Cancun Challenge on ETSU’s schedule.
Shay also announced that his team will take on UNC-Asheville on Dec. 8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, the arena where the Bucs won the Southern Conference tournament last March.
“We’re excited about that and hopefully we can have some fans in there,” Shay said. “I don’t know if North Carolina is a little bit more strict in their numbers at events right now, but you know at least we’ll be playing a local game and get to play in the arena where the Southern Conference tournament is being held.”
UNC-Asheville is coached by Elizabethton native and Milligan University graduate Michael Morrell.
Shay said he’s working on the final two non-conference games to complete the schedule. They will both be home games, giving the non-conference schedule a blend of five away games and four at home.
The previously announced home games are Dec. 12 against UAB and Dec. 15 against North Carolina A&T.
The Bucs are also playing at Alabama on Dec. 22.
The Southern Conference schedule begins Dec. 30 when Western Carolina comes to Freedom Hall.
With no preseason scrimmages or exhibition games with other teams allowed this season, Shay said he’ll bring in officials for intrasquad action to allow his players to get used to how games will be called.
“My staff is the worst officials in the country so we’ll have some type of real officiating so that our guys understand how the game is going to be called, what they can and can’t do,” Shay said.
Five weeks before the season begins, Shay says he can see his team, with a practically entire new roster, improving.
“We’re getting better we still have to have more discipline in what we do on a daily basis,” he said. “There has been improvement and we’re pleased with where we’re at considering where we started. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’ve got to continue to get better. And we’ve got five weeks to clean some things up and improve and be ready to play.”