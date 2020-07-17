The East Tennessee State basketball program has announced on Twitter upcoming home games against USC Upstate and North Carolina A&T.
ETSU is scheduled to host former Atlantic Sun Conference foe USC Upstate on Friday, Nov. 2. The Bucs and North Carolina A&T are scheduled to meet inside Freedom Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
ETSU holds an 8-6 all-time series lead as the schools were conference opponents from 2009-14. However, the Spartans have a four-game winning streak in the series. The last meeting was a 79-73 Upstate victory in Spartanburg despite a 33-point outburst from the Bucs’ Reshawn Rembert.
The Spartans won 75-63 during the team’s last meeting in Johnson City, held at the Mini-Dome. Upstate finished 13-20 last season as Everette Hammond and Tommy Bruner each averaged more than 14 points per game.
It will be the first-ever meeting between ETSU and North Carolina A&T. The Aggies are coming off a 17-15 season with their last game an 86-77 win over Howard in the MEAC quarterfinals before the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will Jones, who went 14-5 as interim coach, was officially named the Aggies’ head coach on June 18.