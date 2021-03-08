East Tennessee State waited 455 days to finally play a football game. Now the Bucs will have waited 21 more for their second.
ETSU, which opened the season with a 24-17 victory over Samford, plays host to Furman on Saturday. The Bucs had an off week after the Samford game and then had their game against Wofford called off when the Terriers fell below the guideline of players at a specific position due to COVID-19 opt-outs and injuries.
“It seems like we’ve been practicing an awfully long time to have only played one game,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “I’m looking forward to the game. I think the players are too. We need to get out on the field and play.”
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
“Hopefully it was beneficial,” Sanders said of the extra time off. “We’ll find out going forward. It definitely gives us a chance to kind of heal up a little bit. We had a number of guys that were sore after the game, but you would expect after your first game you’re going to be pretty sore.”
NO MAJOR CHANGES
Sanders the coaching staff is always tinkering with the lineups, but no major changes will be made for the Furman game.
“I don’t think there’s going to be anything really noticeable to most people,” Sanders said. “The players and starting lineups won’t change a whole lot. There’ll be a few guys maybe get a few more reps than what they got in the first week and maybe a few guys get a few less reps and what they get in the first week, but for the most part is going to be pretty close to the same.”
QUARTERBACK ANALYSIS
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell had mixed reviews in his first appearance as ETSU’s starter.
The red-shirt freshman, who started one game last year, completed 14 of his 25 passes for 186 yards. He also fumbled the ball away as the team was in scoring position.
Riddell’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Juliun Lane-Price in the fourth quarter turned out to be the winning margin.
“I like the touchdown pass to Julian,” Sanders said. “I thought he made a few plays on a couple of third downs that we needed. I did not like the inconsistency that we had in the passing game. I felt like there were people to hit that we didn’t hit. And I certainly didn’t like the fumble. There’s just no real excuse for dropping the ball when you’re running like that. So I expect him to play better.”