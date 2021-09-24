BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Liam Welch put up the numbers. He always does. But East Tennessee State had the last laugh.
Quay Holmes scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Bucs’ defense made a rare stop as ETSU beat Samford 55-48 in a wild Southern Conference football game Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field.
Welch, Samford’s quarterback, completed 56 of 73 passes for a SoCon-record 582 yards and three touchdowns as his team went up and down the field against the usually stingy ETSU defense to the tune of 728 total yards.
Welch also rushed for 73 yards and his 655 total yards broke the SoCon record as well.
Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell had the best game of his young career, completing 21 of 35 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
“I had to put a majority of it on Tyler and Tyler responded in a big way,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said.
ETSU, ranked 15th in the FCS poll, improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1999, 1-0 in the SoCon. Samford fell to 2-2, 1-1.
The Bucs scored 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“What a football game,” Sanders said. “I think people that came here today got their money’s worth.”
Holmes finished with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Most of his yardage came in the fourth quarter, and his winning TD run came after he was hit at the line of scrimmage and bulled his way into the end zone.
Jacob Saylors, who scored the Bucs’ first touchdown, played a key role in the fourth quarter with kickoff returns of 71 and 50 yards to set up touchdowns.
“Two huge, huge kickoff returns,” Sanders said. “We’ve been looking for that.”
Will Huzzie, Isaiah Wilson and Juwan Martin caught Riddell’s touchdown passes. Wilson’s TD covered 65 yards and Huzzie’s covered 43.
Montrel Washington scored three touchdowns for Samford, which led 33-24 early in the fourth quarter.
Washington’s final touchdown came with 56 seconds left and put his team up 48-45.
Riddell then engineered a game-tying drive. Tyler Keltner booted a 27-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to force overtime.
After Holmes’ OT touchdown put the Bucs ahead, Welch had another chance. On fourth down, he completed a short pass and Donovan Manuel made the game-ending tackle.
Using an up-tempo offense, Samford ran 111 plays and kept the Bucs off balance.
“We had a bunch of guys on defense that played a lot of plays,” Sanders said. “The heat and the tempo, we had to play a lot of people on defense. I know that.”
PICK ALMOST-SIX
As Samford was putting together an effective drive into the red zone in the first quarter, Tyree Robinson picked off a Welch pass in the ETSU end zone and raced up the left sideline. As he neared the end zone, he made a few moves to avoid Samford players. He was brought down at the 2-yard line and was credited with a 98-yard return, the second-longest interception in school history.
Two plays later, Holmes plowed into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Wofford on Saturday afternoon while Samford plays at Mercer.
