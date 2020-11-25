The rust and unfamiliarity showed for the East Tennessee State basketball team as the Jason Shay era began with a 70-47 loss to Abilene Christian on Wednesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
With practically an entirely new roster and Shay making his first appearance as ETSU’s head coach, the Bucs fell behind early as Abilene Christian started hot from 3-point range and really never cooled off. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 26 points in the second half, finished 13 of 23 on 3-pointers. They made only seven baskets inside the arc.
The Bucs committed 23 turnovers.
“You can’t beat yourself against a really good team,” Shay said. “The team that makes the fewest mistakes, that does the little things for the longer period of time, is usually the team that’s going to win.”
Shay is replacing Steve Forbes, whose last ETSU team set a school record with 30 wins.
Clay Gayman did most of the damage for the Wildcats. The backup forward made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Coryon Mason added 13 and Klay Kohl had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We didn’t do a very good job of making the adjustment,” Shay said of the shooting surge of Gayman, who hadn’t made more than three 3-pointers in a game before. “We tried to tell them he’s a shooter.”
David Sloan led the Bucs with 11 points, but the point guard who was known for taking care of the ball at Kansas State, committed five turnovers.
“Our point guards combined for nine turnovers and you can’t win ballgames with that kind of sloppy ball handling,” Shay said. “I think we had a combination of every type of turnover you can have.”
Ledarrius Brewer added 10 points for the Bucs. Damari Monsanto, a red-shirt freshman, had eight rebounds. He went 1 for 7 from the field.
The Bucs shot 29 percent as a team and missed 18 of their 21 shots from 3-point range.
“Defensively, we were solid for the most part,” Shay said. “They made timely shots and we did not. We couldn’t get into our offense. They disrupted us the way they were denying. A little bit of fatigue bothered us and we kind of settled for some tough shots.”
ETSU committed eight turnovers in the first eight minutes while falling behind from the get-go as the Wildcats were ahead 20-10, having made 5 out of 9 shots from 3-point range.
Abilene Christian led 34-24 at halftime as the Bucs turned the ball over 13 times on their 33 possessions and committed 13 fouls.
ETSU cut it to 40-31 with 17 minutes left, but that was as close as the Bucs could get.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 44-31 on another Gayman 3-pointer, leaving ETSU in trouble with 15 minutes remaining.
Abilene Christian had won 47 games over the past two seasons and was picked to finish second in the Southland Conference this year. ETSU was picked to finish third in the Southern Conference.
SCHEDULE CHANGE
With cancellations and postponements around the country, the Bucs and Wildcats were playing the first game of the new season.
Akron, East Carolina and Indiana State pulled out of the tournament at the last second because of COVID-19 concerns, forcing a change in the schedule. The Bucs will face Austin Peay on Thursday at 2 p.m. and Middle Tennessee State on Friday at 11 a.m. The event no longer is being played in bracket format.
“The good thing for us is we get to turn around and play a game right away,” Shay said. “A lot of teams aren’t playing. The unfortunate thing for us is we’re going to see the exact same style tomorrow. Can we improve? Either we’re going to do a good job and compete or it’s going to be another long day. We have 24 hours to make some adjustments and try to get our minds right.”
GETTING TECHNICAL
Sloan scored early in the second half and was called for a technical foul, apparently for something he said.
“That was a big play at the time,” Shay said. “I thought we were making a push. I don’t know what was said, but it really was a big swing of the game. It kept us at bay and they were able to stretch the lead from there. We shot ourselves in the foot again.”
LINEUP
Shay finally made his starting lineup public 15 minutes before tipoff. It included Sloan, Serrel Smith, Ledarrius Brewer, Vonnie Patterson and Silas Adheke.