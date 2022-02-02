CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Western Carolina only led 33 seconds of Wednesday’s basketball game with East Tennessee State at the Ramsey Center.
They were the last 33 seconds in an 87-84 upset, signaling another late-game collapse for the Bucs who led by as many as 13 points in the second half. It was the fourth straight loss for ETSU, which fell to 12-12 overall and 4-7 in the Southern Conference.
“We’ve lost some tough ones this year, but this one hurts,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We just can’t seem to finish. We play fast because we’re trying to build a culture, not just in year one. I’ve got to see if my guys are running out of gas.
“Everything happened at the end for us to break down. Hopefully very soon, we can finish a game. For 30-some minutes, we’re controlling the game and then the spurt comes.”
ETSU made its own rally in the closing moments as Jordan King hit a 3-point shot with 4.9 seconds left which pulled the Bucs within a point.
The Bucs immediately fouled Nicholas Robinson, who hit a pair of free throws. Western returned the favor, fouling Ty Brewer who unintentionally sank the second of his free throws.
As the Bucs were forced to foul again, Robinson knocked down two more free throws to cap off a night of 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
King finished with 32 points, including going 7-for-11 from 3-point range. But, he missed a potential, game-tying heave at the end. Oliver pointed to the defensive effort and mental mistakes where the game was lost.
“We have a hard time guarding the ball,” Oliver said. “There was some effort at times where I didn’t think we sprinted back and got matched up. That’s on me to get after these guys. There was some anxiety to finish the game and you saw it with fouls, turnovers, free-throw violations and break downs on defense. That’s mental and we’ve got to fix it.”
It snapped a streak of 14 straight ETSU wins in the series. The Bucs had come into the game with wins in 31 of the last 32 meetings between the two and for most of the game, it appeared the Bucs would continue their dominance.
However, Western Carolina (9-14, 3-7) rallied by going on a 22-5 run to take the lead. It snapped a five-game losing streak for the Catamounts, who got a career-high 21 points from Cameron Bacote and 15 from Marcus Banks.
Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points for ETSU. David Sloan scored 13 points, while Ty Brewer finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
FIRST-HALF LEAD
Ledarrius Brewer and King combined for the Bucs’ first 21 points as they raced to a 10-point lead. Western rallied to cut the lead to a single point, 24-23, with a Robinson layup at the 7:35 mark.
The Bucs scored the next eight points as part of a 17-5 overall run, which put them back in command. They pushed the lead to 47-34 at the half. The pattern of the Catamounts making runs and the Bucs responding continued until the late-game collapse.
The defeat marked the first time ETSU has lost four straight Southern Conference games since the end of the 2014-15 season. Coincidentally, the final loss in that stretch came against Western Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tournament.
NEXT UP
ETSU returns to action Saturday 2 p.m. at Wofford in a game televised on the CBS Sports Network. The Terriers defeated the Bucs 68-57 on Jan. 4 in Johnson City, but Oliver expressed optimism his team will get things turned around.
“There is still some winning left for this ball club,” Oliver said. “It’s my job to convince them in the clutch moments when the game is tied with a minute left, they can do it. You can get the rebound and get the stop to win the game. It’s a psychological aspect of winning. We’re not going to stop fighting for that.”