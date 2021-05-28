It wasn’t the start the East Tennessee State golf team was hoping for at the NCAA Championship, not by any stretch of the imagination.
The Bucs struggled from the beginning Friday and shot a 20-over-par 300 that left them so far back they will be fighting an uphill battle over the next two days just to make the 54-hole cut.
ETSU enters Saturday’s second round tied with North Carolina State for 28th place in a 30-team field. The top 15 teams after 54 holes advance to Monday’s final stroke play round. Then the top eight teams move on to match play to determine the national champion.
The tournament is being played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Texas Tech held the team lead at 4 under par after the first round. Sam Houston State was second at 2 under and Pepperdine was third at 1 under as only three teams broke par on the 7,289-yard, par-70 course.
How tough was the Bucs’ start? By the time they made their first birdie, eight holes into the round, they had carded 11 bogeys and a double.
Archie Davies, the Southern Conference champion who set the course record with a 63 in the regionals, shot 80 that included a quadruple-bogey and a double while yielding no birdies.
Trevor Hulbert and Jack Rhea both shot 74 to lead the team and both had to rally to post those scores. The Bucs began on the back nine and Hulbert made the turn at 3 over par before making a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 first hole. He managed to play the rest of the front nine in 3 under par to keep it respectable. Rhea, meanwhile, carded three birdies on his last nine holes.
Shiso Go, who won the individual title at the regionals, shot 77.
Only red-shirt freshman Remi Chartier, the Bucs’ No. 5 man, escaped the big numbers. He was the only ETSU player not to have a double-bogey or worse and came home with a 75 that included six bogeys and a birdie.
Purdue’s Cole Bradley shot a 4-under-par 66 to grab a one-shot lead in the individual race.
Clemson senior Will Nottingham, a Kingsport native, shot 76. His score didn’t count toward the Tigers’ team total.