When East Tennessee State linebacker Jared Folks says his team’s defense can get better, he starts by listing specific areas where that can happen.
“A lot of mistakes, free gifts, penalties, missed assignments,” Folks says in finding fault in last spring’s unit. “We have experience on defense, but we’re young.
“It’s just honing in on those little details. You may not know which play it is, but that play’s going to make or break the game. We’re trying to make sure every play, every snap, is 100 percent. We just don’t want to give them anything free.”
Even with the aforementioned faults, the Bucs’ defense was pretty stout last season. Defensive coordinator Billy Taylor’s unit held opponents to 18.8 points per game, tops in the Southern Conference.
“We had success in the spring,” Folks said. “It’s not what we wanted, but it's something to build off of, a foundation we laid.”
Folks and his teammates have heard the whispers that this could be a special unit, maybe one of the best in the country. They’re not buying it until they can produce on the field.
“We’re really just focusing on getting better, focusing on doing what we need to do, not thinking anything will be handed to us,” Folks said. “As much as people are talking about how good we can be, that’s just more attention to detail other teams are going to be taking preparing for ETSU.”
Joining Folks in a talented linebacker group is Donovan Manuel, who was dominant at times last season. Folks and Manuel each averaged more than eight tackles a game. Safety Tyree Robinson has also received some preseason All-American recognition.
Throw in transfer defensive end Austin Lewis and the defense just got even stronger. Lewis, a senior who played at David Crockett High School, has transferred to ETSU from Liberty. He was a freshman All-American and expected to add to the overall talent on the Bucs’ defense.
“I think the most important thing that Austin can bring to us is experience, leadership,” Folks said. “He was an All-American as a freshman at Liberty, played in bowl games, played big-time football, played against Coastal Carolina. So just being a mentor and how he attacks the game, how he goes about his business, will be really good for not only this defense, but this program.”
The Bucs held their second preseason workout on Saturday. It was part of a seven-day “acclimation period,” as mandated by the NCAA. Their first intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
ETSU opens the season Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.