Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor crashes to the floor against Mercer. He suffered a broken wrist and is our indefinitely.

 TOM RAYMOND

Home has been extremely unkind to the East Tennessee State basketball team, and the Bucs are searching for answers.

Southern Conference-leading Samford is coming to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tip-off, and ETSU is in the midst of a six-game home losing streak, a skid believed to be the longest in modern program history.

