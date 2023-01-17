Home has been extremely unkind to the East Tennessee State basketball team, and the Bucs are searching for answers.
Southern Conference-leading Samford is coming to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tip-off, and ETSU is in the midst of a six-game home losing streak, a skid believed to be the longest in modern program history.
“I just feel like we let people down,” said ETSU guard Jordan King, who was chosen as the Southern Conference player of the week on Monday. “We want to win so bad. But at the end of the day, we haven’t won at home in forever. I just feel bad for the people who come out expecting us to win. We’ve got to find a way.”
The 1996-97 ETSU team lost five home games in a row en route to a 7-20 season. This year, the Bucs are 3-7 at home, with two of those three wins coming against NCAA Division II teams. Overall, they’re 7-11 and 3-3 in SoCon games, all three of the wins coming on the road.
Surprisingly, the same team that can’t win at home has the longest SoCon current road winning streak. Dating back to last year, ETSU has won its last five conference games away from home.
“Home has been the place that we’ve really struggled,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team hasn’t won at Freedom Hall since Nov. 30. “Typically it’s the road, right? They just have to get one, just gotta go get one of them and get over the hump.”
And the challenge keeps getting tougher. Samford has yet to lose in the Southern Conference this season. The Bulldogs come in 12-7 overall, 6-0 in the conference. They erased a 19-point deficit to beat Chattanooga 75-74 in their last game.
TAYLOR OUT
If the Bucs are going to break their home losing streak, they will have to do it without starting forward Josh Taylor, who will be out indefinitely with a broken wrist suffered while being fouled in the last game, an 68-55 loss to Mercer. There is a chance he can return in time for the Southern Conference tournament, which begins March 3 in Asheville, North Carolina
Taylor suffered the injury while going in for a dunk. When he was fouled, he landed on his back and braced his fall with his hands.
Also, forward Brock Jancek, who has battled injuries all season, should be in the rotation Wednesday night. Jancek tweaked a knee in the Mercer game.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
King won the SoCon award mostly because of his 42-point effort against The Citadel. He added 13 against Mercer. For the week, King made 18 of 28 shots, including 9 of 15 from 3-point range.
King is averaging 14.2 points per game, 11th in the SoCon.
BULLDOG BANTER
The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the SoCon and so far they’ve exceeded their preseason billing. They’re the only team still undefeated in league games, although they did have a seven-game losing streak during the non-conference schedule.
Logan Dye, a 6-foot-9 senior, leads the way, averaging 13.8 points a game, and can be dangerous from 3-point range. Jermaine Marshall, a 6-foot-6 junior, averages 11.5 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds.
The Bulldogs have played their last 11 games without all-conference guard Ques Gover, who was averaging 13.8 points before going down with a knee injury. He is reportedly close to returning, but his status for Wednesday was still uncertain.
One Samford player ETSU fans might remember is Bubba Parham. The senior guard was the SoCon’s freshman of the year while playing for VMI in 2017-18 and led the league in scoring the following year with a 21.7-point average. He spent the past three years at Georgia Tech.
Parham is averaging 9.5 points per game this season.
BUC BITS
Justice Smith led ETSU in its last game with 17 points. The sophomore guard has led the team in five games and has raised his average to 8.4 points per game.
The Bucs have made at least one 3-pointer in 1,111 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in the country.
THE SERIES
ETSU leads the all-time series 16-2, including winning 12 in a row before losing at home last year.