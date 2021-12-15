East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver says his team is still going through a learning process.
One of the things the Bucs are learning is how to win, and their latest loss might show them the way.
The Bucs fell 69-67 to North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night in a game they seemed to have in hand on more than occasion.
“We’re up by six at halftime and the mood in the locker room was like we’re down by 16,” Oliver said.
The Bucs had allowed a 13-point lead to dwindle, but they were still ahead 37-31 at halftime.
North Carolina A&T pulled it out in the end with the winning basket coming with seven seconds remaining. The Aggies, who appeared much better than their 3-8 record would indicate, made more plays at both ends of the court down the stretch than the Bucs.
Ledarrius Brewer, perhaps the ETSU’s top player, was conspicuously absent for the final seconds as the Bucs had a chance to tie or win. Brewer sat on the bench as his brother, Ty, missed a tying shot at the buzzer.
Ledarrius Brewer had committed eight of the team’s 18 turnovers, spoiling a night where he had three early dunks and seemed off to a big game.
“He was really struggling to take care of the ball and I just didn’t feel like he had it, that he had the energy that you have to have,” Oliver said of the decision to keep Brewer on the bench in crunch time. “When he’s rolling, there’s nobody better. He’s been great all year long since I arrived. He bought into winning.”
The result left the Bucs 7-4 and scratching their head how they surrendered double-digit leads in each half.
“It’s the first time we’ve had one of those losses where you feel like you’re in your own building, if you play the right way, you know the outcome could have been, should have been a little bit different if you fought better and took care of the basketball,” Oliver said. “For 10 games, we’ve been tough. We flew around defensively. We hit you in the mouth. We fought for rebounds. We fought inside the paint. We drove it tough. We didn’t do that tonight, consistently.”
With a game at UNC Asheville on Saturday, Oliver knows there isn’t much time to get that winning feeling back.
“I’m just saying ‘I love you guys,’ ” he said. “I am not going to go spastic, yelling and losing my mind and getting emotional and blame people. We’re in this together. But we got to fix that.
“The good thing is, it was a fight. We lost it. Everyone saw it. A little bit embarrassed by it. Sometimes that’s a good thing. How do you respond?”
IF YOU GO
UNC Asheville has some strict COVID-19 protocols in place for those attending games at Kimmel Arena.
Fans ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game. Additionally, for anyone ages four and older masks will be required at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.
Game time Saturday is 2 p.m.