Friday brought an unceremonious end to East Tennessee State’s baseball season as the Buccaneers split a Southern Conference doubleheader with Samford.
After taking the first game 7-3, ETSU lost a 7-6, 10-inning decision to the Bulldogs in action at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs entered the day trying to nab the last of four berths in this year’s downsized Southern Conference tournament. To do so, they needed to twice beat Samford and for Western Carolina to drop a twin-bill with The Citadel. The Catamounts, who wound up winning both of their games, will round out the tournament field.
In the Bucs’ final victory of the season, Kyle Richardson opened the scoring by swatting first-inning grand slam. An inning later, Ethan Cady added a two-run homer that Bryce Hodge followed up with a solo blast.
ETSU scored no more, but no more runs were needed. Colby Stuart (6-1) pitched solid seven innings for the decision, giving up two earned runs. He yielded six hits, struck out three batters and issued three walks before relinquishing the mound to Matthew Bollenbacher, who threw a clean eighth and ninth.
Six Buccaneer hits were divided among six players. Ditto for the Bulldogs.
Trailing 5-2 in the day’s second contest, ETSU pulled within a run when Ashton King and Cady belted back-to-back, fifth-inning homers. In the seventh, Hodge dented an RBI double before coming home on a Sean Kearney single, putting the Blue & Gold ahead 6-5.
The Bulldogs answered in the form of Ryan Crockett’s eighth-inning homer, knotting the score. Garrett Howe would drive in the deciding run with a 10th-inning double.
Samford piled up 16 hits, getting a 4-for-5 showing (triple, double) from Colton Ledbetter. Will David (3 runs), Brooks Carlson (triple) and Howe added three hits apiece while Tyler McManus accounted for two.
Topping a 10-hit ETSU output were Hodge (HR, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), King (HR, double, 2 runs) and Kearney with two each. Cady supplied a pair of RBIs.
Winner Chase Isbell (3-2) worked three innings of scoreless relief, totaling six strikeouts. ETSU’s Matthew Mercer (1-3) gave up a run over two innings.
ETSU closed its year with a 24-25 mark, going 13-16 in league play. Blue Division winner Samford, now 32-22 (20-10), enters the SoCon tournament as the No. 3 seed.