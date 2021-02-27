Once again, East Tennessee State had a shot in the air that would have won a game.
Once again, it didn’t connect.
When Ledarrius Brewer’s deep and contested 3-pointer bounced off the backboard and the rim at the end of regulation, UNC Greensboro breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Then the Spartans went on a decisive 12-0 in overtime en route to an 85-74 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
UNCG’s win, coupled with Wofford’s victory over Furman later in the evening, gave the Spartans the Southern Conference’s regular-season championship. They’ll be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Brewer’s potential game-winning shot was similar to the one Damari Monsanto missed in a loss to Chattanooga two weeks ago.
Brewer actually scored first in overtime and his 3-pointer put ETSU up 72-69.
That’s when the Spartans went to work, scoring 12 unanswered points, started when Isaiah Miller banked in a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to tie the game.
“He’s a really good player and he made the shot when it was crunch time,” ETSU center Silas Adheke said.
Keyshaun Langley then made another 3-pointer and UNCG was on top for good.
“Those are back breakers,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “The momentum shifted quickly. The wind went out of our sails after the second three.”
Miller, who finished with 32 points, scored nine in overtime. The Bucs missed 10 of their last 11 shots in OT as the Spartans pulled away.
The extremely close game featured 19 lead changes and 16 ties. Neither team led by more than five points in regulation.
“It kind of goes to execution and communication and it all ties into those five minutes, and they did better at that than us,” ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson said. “Miller had an incredible game. We just have to move forward.”
ETSU lost for the sixth time in its last eight games and fell to 12-11 overall, 8-7 in the SoCon. UNCG is 18-8, 13-5. The Spartans are the only SoCon team to have played all of its conference games.
The Bucs will open the SoCon tournament as the fifth seed on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Chattanooga. The Mocs are the only SoCon team to sweep ETSU this season. Both of the games were decided by two points.
ETSU had that chance to win in regulation after Miller dribbled the ball off of his foot with 3.6 seconds left. A quick timeout left 2.8 seconds on the clock and Brewer took the inbounds pass well beyond the 3-point arc and put up a shot while falling away from his defender. It bounced off the backboard and then the rim.
ANTHEM UPDATE
A line of supporters and a handful of critics were outside the arena before the game showing their stances on the team’s kneeling in protest during the national anthem at times this season. As they have done all season at home games, the Bucs remained in the locker room during the playing of the anthem.
There were no incidents connected to the issue during the game.
Afterward, the players and Shay addressed the past week.
“First of all, our intentions were never to hurt anybody,” Patterson said. “We love our veterans. Our energy really came from love. We never intended to offend anybody. Our veterans, we know how much they’ve done for us as a country. I want to shout out to people at ETSU, students, staff coaches, everybody who’s been on our side a little bit. I really appreciate that because there’s a lot going on right now.”
Shay reiterated what he said after the team’s last game, before the firestorm that followed.
“It’s been difficult,” Shay said. “My message has always been this was not anything dishonoring our military, our flag and our country. … This is about people, people chasing their dreams and aspirations. I want my players to live a better life just as I would my own children. And we live in a society where there’s social injustice and racial inequality. I just wanted to bring attention back to it. Our players did.
“Ultimately, I am my brother’s keeper and this is about people and them moving forward.”
BACK TO THE GAME
Miller, the SoCon’s reigning player of the year, made 13 of 19 shots and added seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. He even blocked a shot.
Brewer led ETSU with 18 points. Patterson had 13. Adheke added 10 points and 12 rebounds and David Sloan had 11 points. Monsanto had nine points and 12 rebounds.
For UNCG, Kaleb Hunter had 16 points, Langley had 14 and Hayden Koval had 13.
SUB LEDARRIUS
Shay hinted that some changes might come, saying there had been “open tryouts” over the past week.
Brewer, the team’s leading scorer, was dropped from the starting lineup.
Brewer didn’t spend long on the bench, entering the game at the 16:39 mark.
SENIOR DAY
Four seniors — Patterson, Adheke, Sloan and Jordan Coffin — were honored before the game.
The players’ families sent their best wishes via videos that were played on the big screen.