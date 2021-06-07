First-year East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver and his staff announced Monday that Isaac Farah of Fishers, Indiana, has signed his national letter of intent to join the program.
Farah, a 6-foot-9 forward, played last season at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, while previously playing at Fishers High School in Indiana.
“Isaac has as much upside as any player in our program, and we are so excited to work with him and see how great he can become,” Oliver said. “He’s one of the few guys on our front line that will be able to play in the post and on the perimeter equally as well. His best basketball is ahead of him.”
Last season, Farah averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists at Liberty Heights. At the state tournament, the power forward registered 14.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists, which helped lead Liberty Heights to the championship game. Farah earned MVP honors after posting a double-double against Minnesota Prep. Farah totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds in that game.
Farah is ready to join the Bucs' roster and be a part of Oliver’s first signing class.
“I am really excited to be a part of Coach Oliver’s first signing class,” Farah said. “One of the main reasons I signed with ETSU is because it’s a great academic school and a beautiful campus. I think what excited me the most was Coach Oliver and his staffs vision for the program. I’m super pumped to get on campus and start working with the team.”