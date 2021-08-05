East Tennessee State’s football team gets back to work Friday as preseason camp opens at Greene Stadium.
The first workout comes just 111 days after the previous season ended. The team went through its most extensive spring ever, playing six games after last fall’s season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Many college football observers warned that playing a full season so close to the last one could have a detrimental effect on the players, but not everybody shared that sentiment.
“I told them they may be the luckiest players ever in the history of college football,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said in April as the spring season wound to a close. “You get to play potentially eight games in the spring and then 11 more games in the fall. Who plays football just for practice? Who plays football just to go to the weight room? Who plays football just to run? We get to play and right now we’re having a blast playing football.”
When the Bucs starts practice they will be doing it with plenty of expectations. They went 4-2 in an abbreviated spring season and narrowly missed making the FCS playoffs.
The playoff field was cut to 16 teams from the usual 24 and ETSU was the last team left out.
The Bucs were picked to finish third in the Southern Conference by the media and fourth by the coaches in preseason polling. The coaches gave ETSU one first-place vote. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
KNOWN QUANTITIES
If you’re looking for star power, the Bucs have plenty.
Quay Holmes is on pace to become the school’s all-time leading rusher. He’s an All-American and very versatile as a receiver and kick returner. The more ETSU gets the ball in his hands, the better the team will be.
Tre’mond Shorts has blossomed into the leader of the offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 326-pound junior is getting some preseason All-American attention as well.
On defense, All-American linebacker Jared Folks leads the way. With a physical front seven and a deep and talented secondary, the defense showed its potential last fall and could wind up as one of the best units in the country.
LOCAL NEWCOMERS
Austin Lewis, a defensive end who played at David Crockett High School, will be eligible after transferring from Liberty, where he was a freshman Alll-American in 2018.
Cole Morganstern, a former all-state lineman on the state championship Elizabethton teams, is now at ETSU. Morganstern originally signed with the Air Force Academy.
Another local player, running back Charlie Cole, is no longer on the team. Cole, who originally signed with Army, was on the ETSU roster for the spring season.
LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE
The Bucs open the season Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt. Their first home game is Sept. 11 when UVa.-Wise comes to Greene Stadium.
Other home games include Sept. 18 vs. Delaware State, Oct. 2 against Wofford, Oct. 9 against The Citadel, Nov. 6 against VMI and Nov. 20 against Mercer.
ETSU had previously announced that all athletic events will allow full capacity after having restrictions last year because of COVID-19.