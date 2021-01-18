Welcome back Ledarrius Brewer.
Brewer returned to the East Tennessee State lineup like he had never left, scoring 23 points and helping the Bucs set a school record for 3-point shooting during a 92-81 victory over a feisty VMI team in a Southern Conference basketball game Monday night at Freedom Hall.
ETSU went 16 for 30 from 3-point range. The 16 makes broke the old mark of 15, reached numerous times.
Brewer, who missed Saturday’s loss at Furman due to COVID-19 protocol, led the way, going 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The junior guard who played two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to ETSU is three points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.
“I feel pretty good, especially when we’re running the offense that fluidly so that everybody can get shots,” said Brewer, who has been spending time running the point.
ETSU also got 19 points and 14 rebounds from Damari Monsanto, 18 points and six assists from David Sloan and 15 points from Serrel Smith, who had his third consecutive double-figure scoring game. Sloan equalled his career-high in scoring.
The result left ETSU 7-5 overall, 3-1 in the SoCon. VMI fell to 7-7, 2-3. The Keydets are 0-6 on the road.
ETSU broke the school record on a shot by Monsanto, who went 3 of 7 from long range.
“It’s very contagious,” Monsanto said. “You can’t leave a man open. If you hit one, everybody’s got to hit one now.”
VMI came in as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country and the Bucs outscored the Keydets 48-33 from beyond the arc.
“We talked about spacing and I thought we did a good job trying to get our shooters out there wide,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “David is good in a pick-and-roll situation. He’s really good at finding the open man.”
HOW
IT HAPPENED
The Bucs led by as many as nine points in the first half but never could pull away from VMI, which went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. ETSU made 7 of 16 and led 39-36 at halftime.
VMI grabbed the lead for the first time at 41-39 on a 3-pointer by Greg Parham, who scored 27 points.
The score was tied 53-53 when ETSU began to pull away after Sloan pulled a fast one on the Keydets. As he prepared to throw in an inbound pass under the basket, he bounced the ball off a VMI player’s back, gathered it and made the uncontested layup. It started a 10-2 run and the Bucs never trailed again, although a lead that had reached 15 points in the second half dwindled to seven in the final two minutes.
SOME
THING’S BREWING
Brewer didn’t wait long to make his presence felt. A minute into the game, he swished a short jumper. Twenty-four seconds later he scored again.
Even when he missed, good things happened. When Brewer’s 3-pointer was off the mark, Silas Adheke got the rebound and fed Monsanto for a 3-pointer.
Suddenly it was 9-0 before VMI had even attempted a shot.
Moments later, Brewer made it 12-3 when he hit from long range.
Brewer had 15 points in the first 11 minutes before he was given a rest.
“He got us off to a really good start,” Shay said. “It helps that he was fresh, but he did get tired and finally asked to come out of the game a couple of times. He was sharp early and that gave us confidence.”
BY T
HE NUMBERS
ETSU shot 57% overall and out-rebounded VMI 37-22. The Keydets went 20 for 24 on free throws. ETSU got to the line 12 times and made 10 of them.
Jake Stephens had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman and Trey Bonham each added 13. Parham went 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
UP N
EXT
The Bucs travel to Western Carolina on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game. Then the big rematch with Furman will take place Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip-off for that game is 4 p.m. as well.