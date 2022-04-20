The Blue and Gold game is a chance for East Tennessee State’s football players to show their new coach what they can do when the lights come on. And their coach will be paying close attention.
“I want to see if putting them in uniform changes anything,” Quarles said. “We’ll will wear our game stuff and I just want to see what that does to some people because some people, they can get the big eyes. It can change what they do a bit. We want to see how that affects them. We want to see who our ‘gamers’ are.”
The Bucs will play their spring game Thursday at 6 p.m. at Greene Stadium. Quarles says it will be more of a practice/scrimmage than a game. His main goal is to get through the end of spring practice without any major injuries.
“There won’t be a lot of hitting,” Quarles said. “There’ll be some blocking, a little bit of running into each other, but there won’t be tackling, not on purpose anyway. But they’ll get a pretty good idea of what the fall will look like.”
After 14 days of spring practice, Quarles says he has a better idea of what he’ll be working with when preseason camps rolls around. Quarterbacks Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis seem to have taken steps forward in the race for the starting job. Riddell is trying to re-win the spot he held last season, but Landis has made up ground.
“You’d love for one of those quarterbacks to really separate themselves,” Quarles said. “It’s really been close. Tyler has been a little steadier. He hasn’t made many mistakes. Brock has probably had bigger plays. He definitely shown a big-play ability. But they both did really good. I think we can win with either one.”
Whoever is the quarterback when the season opens, they’ll be running the scheme of new offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer.
“I think our kids have picked up the offense really well,” Quarles said. “He’s thrown the whole thing out at them. It’s all in there.”
The festivities are open to the public and admission is free, beginning with the Buc Walk when the team leaves the Minidome and heads to the stadium at 5 p.m.