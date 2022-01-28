East Tennessee State’s struggles in the paint have been well documented. It’s not about to get any easier.
Since Silas Adheke quit the team in December, the Bucs’ inside game has been exposed. Playing with undersized post players Charlie Weber and Jaden Seymour, ETSU has had trouble defending the rim and teams are taking advantage.
Now ETSU is about to face the most versatile center win the Southern Conference in Jake Stephens when they play at VMI on Saturday. Tipoff at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia, is set for 1 p.m.
Stephens, a 6-foot-10 senior, feasted on the Bucs the first time around, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds. He dominated in the paint when he wanted to and stepped out to connect three times from 3-point range. ETSU won the game, 80-79, for their 13th consecutive win over the Keydets, but Stephens made it tough.
“We have to really focus on him,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “They’re a good shooting team. I remember we were up 20 in the first half and ended up winning by one. If we’re up 20 at their place we really have to lock in on defense.”
In that first meeting, the Bucs led 47-30 at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy win. But as they have proved all season, nothing comes easy. VMI roared back and actually had two chances to take the lead in the closing minute, only to have a pair of 3-pointers bounce off the rim.
The Keydets come in 11-10 overall, 4-5 in the SoCon. The’ve lost two games in a row, but gave league-leading Chattanooga a scare in a 78-74 loss.
The Bucs are on a two-game losing streak of their own and have fallen below .500 in the SoCon. They’re 12-10 overall, 4-5 at the halfway point in the conference schedule. The two latest losses were winnable as they fell to the Citadel 75-73 and UNC Greensboro 80-76.
“I have a lot of faith,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said after the latest loss. “We work awfully hard around here. We prepare at a high level. Our guys are talented, but they don’t know how to win yet. There’s the answer.
“It’s mental. My whole thing with my guys is control what we can control. I do get very upset when there’s a mental breakdown. Physically, if we ain’t good enough, we ain’t good enough. But we’re good enough. We’ll keep battling. We’ll keep fighting. We’ll get better.”
KEYDETS’ KEY
Stephens averages 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds a game and has a pretty good running mate in Kamdyn Curfman, who is scoring at a 17.4 rate. No player in the country has attempted more 3-pointers than Curfman’s 197. In fact, the Keydets lead the nation in 3-point attempts, averaging 33 shots a game. They make more than 12 and shoot 38% from 3-point range, second in the SoCon.
Also for the Keydets, Trey Bonham averages 9.9 points per game and Sean Conway averages 9.2.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Ledarrus Brewer has regained the ETSU scoring lead at 13.5 points per game. David Sloan is next at 13.3. Joran King is averaging 13.3 and Ty Brewer has increased his average to 10.5.
ON THE HORIZON
Saturday’s game starts a three-game road trip for the Bucs, who also play at Western Carolina on Wednesday and Wofford on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Wofford game has been picked up by CBS Sports Network and will begin at 2 p.m.
3-POINT CONFERENCE
There are eight SoCon teams ranked among the top 20 in the country when it comes to the amount to 3-point shots launched.
In addition to VMI leading the way, Furman is second, followed by Western Carolina (fourth), The Citadel (eighth), Samford (ninth), ETSU (11th), Wofford (13th) and Mercer (17th).