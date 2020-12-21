East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay says the only real way to tell how his team is progressing is the test of real action.
Shay and the Bucs are about to face their biggest test of the young season Tuesday when they play at Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Tip-off for the non-conference game is set for 7:30 pm. (EST) and it’s being televised on the SEC Network+.
“It’s a great opportunity to go and gauge where we’re at,” Shay said. “It’ll be a great barometer.”
Shay has the Bucs above .500 for the first time in his inaugural season as ETSU coach. A closer-than-expected victory over NCAA Division II Lee university left them 4-3 heading into Tuesday’s game. The Crimson Tide comes in 4-3 and has played two close games in a row, beating Furman 83-80 and losing to Western Kentucky 73-71.
The last time the Bucs took on a team from the Southeastern Conference they made big news when they ran LSU out of its own gym last year, and Shay said watching the video of that game again reminded him of what it took to accomplish the feat.
“You see the togetherness,” Shay said. “You see those guys were all on the same page. There was great chemistry and continuity ... getting our guys to understand that.”
Alabama has been allowing a small number of fans and the attendance has been 2,045 at each of the three home games. That makes a difference, said Shay, whose team has been playing in front of a limited number of team family members at Freedom Hall.
“I don’t think the pressure is on the road team because you don’t get the juice from the home fans,” Shay said. “They give you that extra boost, that extra energy. When you’re at home and you get the the crowd behind you, you can go on bigger runs. Those runs seem to be not as big this year. Communication isn’t as hard because there isn’t a crowd yelling. You can get a look you want as a coach because you can orchestrate it. If you’re there with 6,000 fans, you might not be able to relay the message.”
Alabama is led by Herbert Jones, who averages 14.0 points and 6.9 rebounds in addition to being one of the top assist, block and steal men on the team. Jaden Shackleford averages 12.3, while John Petty Jr. is at 12.0 and Jahvon Quinerly 11.4.
Jones and Petty were pre-season All-SEC selections heading into this season. Petty was second-team All-SEC last year and Shackleford was on the league’s all-freshman team.
Nate Oates is in his second year as Alabama’s coach. The team went 16-15 in his first year.
“It’s going to be a challenge for our defense,” Shay said. “They’re athletic and quick.”
Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15.1 points a game to lead the way. He’s the only ETSU player in double figures, although point guard David Sloan is closing in at 9.3. Silas Adheke is the top rebounder at 6.7 per game.
Shay had a message for his team as it prepared for its biggest game of the season and its last scheduled non-conference contest.
“We have to go down there and be ready to fight tooth and nail for 40 minutes — otherwise it will be a blowout,” he said. “They’re capable, they’re talented, they’re athletic and they’re long.
“We’re going to have to stay together because we’re on the road and everybody’s against you. We just have to go in there and have the mindset that we’re going to battle every possession on both ends of the floor. We can’t have any lapses. You have to have attention to detail.”
The Southern Conference season opens for the Bucs when Western Carolina pays a visit to Freedom Hall on Dec. 30. ETSU will revisit the “no-attendance” rule before that game. The ruling was to last until Dec. 27 and then be reconsidered.