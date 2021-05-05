The East Tennessee State men’s golf team knew it was going to be playing in the postseason, so seeing the school listed in the NCAA field came as no surprise.
The big surprise was where the Bucs would be going.
ETSU was selected to play as far from home as was possible and will be heading to the state of Washington for Jake Amos’ NCAA debut as the Bucs’ coach.
The Cle Elum Regional, as it is called, will be played at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Washington, May 17-19. ETSU is seeded eighth among the 14 teams. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The regional selections were announced Wednesday.
“It was nice to see our name up there, but I don’t think any one of us was expecting Washington, though,” said ETSU redshirt freshman Archie Davies, who won the Southern Conference individual championship and was the league’s player and freshman of the year. “We’ll prepare for it like we have the other tournaments and make it to nationals, hopefully.”
ETSU earned the SoCon’s automatic NCAA bid by winning the conference tournament. It will be the school’s 27th NCAA appearance and the team will be traveling more than 2,000 miles to do it.
“We had a little bit of a slow start this year, but we started to figure some stuff out,” said Amos, the SoCon’s coach of the year. “We started to figure out our best lineup. The guys are confident. The chemistry’s great. We’re peaking at the right time. That’s been the message all year, just to make sure we’re getting better each week and by the time we hit postseason we’re in full stride.”
Wake Forest is the top seed in the ETSU’s regional. Pepperdine is second, followed by Florida, Arizona and San Francisco.
The Bucs learned their regional assignment during a watch party at the Culp Center. The selections were announced during a program on the Golf Channel.
“It’s been a few years now since seeing our name,” graduate student Trevor Hulbert said. “I remember my first year playing, we were huddled in one of our teammate’s apartments and waiting for our name to be called. It’s cool the school did this for us, get a little get-together and a little celebration for it.”
Even before the SoCon tournament, the Bucs were starting to come together. They set a school record for a 54-hole event in Cary, North Carolina, by shooting 38 under par. All five players had their low totals of the year to that point. They shot 18 under par as a team in the final round.
“We were just waiting for something to click,” Hulbert said.
Amos said he likes his team’s chances once the regional begins.
“The good thing about our team is we’ve got three really experienced seniors and we’ve got two really good freshmen,” Amos said. “Archie’s been exceptional leading the team this year. We have the experience. We have the talent all the way one through five. There’s no doubt in my mind if we start clicking we’ll make it through.”