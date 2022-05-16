COLUMBUS, Ohio — East Tennessee State found itself in the middle of the pack midway through the first round of the Columbus Regional in the NCAA golf tournament on Monday.
Then Archie Davies took over.
Davies birdied four of his final six holes to lift the fifth-seeded Bucs into second place at two-over-par 286. The red-shirt sophomore shot a two-under-par 69 to grab a tie for second, one shot out of the lead.
Top-seeded Oklahoma State led the team standings at four under par. The top five teams after 54 holes qualify for the NCAA Championship.
Remi Chartier and Mats Ege both shot 72 for ETSU. Algot Kleen added a 73.
San Francisco was two shots behind ETSU in the team standings. Clemson was fourth at five over par. Host school Ohio State was tied for fifth with Duke and Georgia Tech at six over.
Julian Perico of Arkansas was the top individual in the first round with a 68. He was followed by Davies, Toby Briggs of San Francisco and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Oklahoma State.
Davies started on the back nine of the Scarlett Course and parred the first 10 holes before recording back-to-back bogeys on holes No. 2 and No. 3. Those were the only blemishes in Davies’ round. He responded with four birdies coming in, including back-to-back-to-back birdies on holes No. 6-8.
The Bucs will tee off Tuesday starting at 7:30 a.m., playing alongside Oklahoma State and San Francisco.