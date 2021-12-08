Homecoming weekends have ended all around the college football landscape, but that won’t stop Joe Schreiber from having one of his own this week.
Schreiber, East Tennessee State’s junior center, will be returning to the place he began his college career football career Saturday when the Bucs play at North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
“I’m super excited to get an opportunity to go back up there and play those guys,” Schreiber said. “I actually have a lot of buddies up there. Nothing but respect for those guys and that program. It’ll be a little bit surreal being able to kind of have a full-circle moment and go back up there and play.”
Schreiber signed with the Bison after an illustrious high school career in Minnesota. After sitting out as a red-shirt during his freshman year, he appeared in one game for North Dakota State during his second season.
Wanting more playing time, he decided the lure of playing for national championships wasn’t enough so he began to shop around for a new school. Schreiber wound up at Iowa Western, a junior college program. He did well enough to catch the eye of the ETSU staff. Now he’s the starting center on a team that won the Southern Conference championship and finds itself as one of the last eight teams standing.
Ask Schreiber if he expected to be in this position with his new team and he’ll give you an honest answer.
“Not at first, but the culture has definitely shifted in the right direction since I’ve been here,” he said. “We’re making big strides for this program and it’s exciting to be a part of it. It’s been an incredible experience. From the fans supporting us and having support from school as well.”
Coincidently or not, since Schreiber has been on the team, the Bucs have won 15 of 18 games and set the school record for points in a season and average yards per rush.
“We’re really fortunate that we were able to get Joe here,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “Joe’s been a huge part of us being able to go 15-3 at this point this year. You bring in a guy, he adds to the offensive line and he helps you win 15 of the next 18 football games. That’s been a good thing.”
Coaches generally don’t like talking about players who have transferred away from their programs so when North Dakota State coach Matt Entz was asked about Schreiber during his weekly news conference, he didn’t have a lot to say.
“I had the opportunity to recruit Joe out of out of Minneapolis area,” Entz said. “Great kid. He had opportunity to head to East Tennessee State and got on at the right time. They’re playing really well and he’s doing a great job.”
North Dakota State won the FCS national championship both years Schreiber was on the team, although his role mostly consisted of playing on the scout team in practice.
“I remember nothing but good things,” said Schreiber, who expects to have a lot of family and friends in the stands on Saturday. “I have nothing but respect for all those guys. I’ve got a lot of great friends out there. The success of that program really speaks for itself.”
Schreiber’s decision to leave really came down to playing time.
“It wasn't looking like I was going to have an opportunity to get on the field until later in my career and I didn’t want to wait to play," he said. “I only have so many more years left and I wanted to get as many of them in as I could.”
ETSU is a 24-point underdog in a game against the eight-time FCS champion. What would an upset win against his former team mean to Schreiber?
“That’d be incredible,” he said. “That would be really incredible.”