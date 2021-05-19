East Tennessee State golf coach Jake Amos said he and his players might have been the only people expecting the Bucs to win their NCAA regional.
By the time the last putt dropped Wednesday afternoon, there were undoubtedly many more believers.
The Bucs won the Cle Elum (Washington) Regional by 10 strokes as Shiso Go roared from behind to claim the individual championship.
They’re headed to the NCAA Championship, May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be ETSU’s 17th NCAA Championship appearance and its first since 2008.
It was the Bucs’ first NCAA regional championship since 2001, when they shot 36 under par and beat the field by eight strokes.
“We were probably the only people expecting us to win it,” Amos said. “Everybody was playing good. This team understands when four or five guys play good at the same time, we can beat anybody and they showed that today.”
On a chilly and breezy day at Tumble Creek Club, no teams went low during the final round, and that was fine with ETSU, which had built a substantial lead.
The Bucs did most of the hard work during Tuesday’s second round, when they shot a blistering 14 under par. That left them with an 11-shot advantage heading into the final round.
Wake Forest made an early move with No. 1 player Mark Power making back-to-back eagles, cutting ETSU’s lead to single digits, but the Demon Deacons fell back and the Bucs were able to hold on for their second tournament victory in a row.
ETSU shot 4-over-par 288 on Wednesday. Only Pepperdine broke par during the final round, shooting 1 under.
The second-round leader, ETSU redshirt freshman Archie Davies, who set the course record with a 63 on Tuesday, struggled to a 76 and finished tied for fourth place at 6 under par. Trevor Hulbert tied for sixth after his closing 70 left him at 3 under.
Davies gave away his four-shot lead with two double-bogeys. He was still just one shot back when he bogeyed the par-three 17th hole to fall out of contention.
Meanwhile, Go, a senior from Japan, used three consecutive birdies on the back nine to climb into the race. He added another birdie on the 18th to cap a 67, leaving him tied for the lead with Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick at 8 under par.
Fitzpatrick, who started on the back nine, still had two holes to play and a chance to win. Instead, he bogeyed the 455-yard par-4 ninth hole, leaving Go with the third individual title of his college career.
“The focus was on Archie,” Amos said. “He played so well first two days. I don’t think Shiso was thinking about winning. He just wanted to play a good round of golf. He didn’t know where he stood until the very last hole. It’s a good case of sticking to your game plan and seeing how your score ends up at the end of the week.”
Jack Rhea and Remi Chartier both shot 75 for ETSU.
San Francisco finished second at 4 under par, while Wake Forest was third at 3 under and Pepperdine was fourth at 1 under.
Maybe the most interesting race of the day was for the fifth and final spot in the NCAA Championship. Denver and Florida were battling it out and were tied with three holes left. The Gators pulled it out in the end and punched their ticket.
Amos won a national championship as a player at Augusta State. Now he’ll be preparing his team for the national tournament. For at least one day, he was going to savor what his team had just pulled off.
“It was just a massively dominant performance,” he said. “We won the individual, we won the team by 10 and we’ve got the course record. It doesn’t get any better than that.”