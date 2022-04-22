East Tennessee State’s baseball team finally played at home Friday night, and as it turned out, it was worth the wait.
Freshman Tommy Barth’s RBI single in the 10th inning capped a dramatic comeback and the Bucs beat VMI 9-8 in a Southern Conference game at Thomas Stadium.
VMI led 8-5 with two outs in the ninth inning when ETSU’s Noah Webb blasted a tying three-run homer over the 400-foot mark in center field, the deepest part of the park. The Keydets had given the Bucs a couple of extra outs in the ninth as a batter reached base on a wild pitch after striking out and VMI botched what would have been a game-ending double play with a high throw.
“These guys haven’t given up the entire year,” said ETSU coach Joe Pennucci, whose team improved to 22-12 overall, 4-3 in the SoCon. “These guys did a great job hanging in there.”
The Bucs, who hadn’t appeared in front of the home fans since March 29, played their last 11 games on the road. They were 4-7 during that stretch.
It looked grim for the home team Friday night after VMI got to Bucs reliever Matt Bollenbacher for five runs in the fifth. That left the Keydets up 7-3.
Colby Stuart, ETSU’s third pitcher, held VMI to one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. His performance gave the Bucs a chance to come back.
“Colby Stuart, he’s the all-star today,” Pennucci said. “I know Noah had the big hit, but we couldn’t get anybody out and Colby came in and got a lot of people out.”
Nathanial Tate (2-3) was the winning pitcher and he called the comeback as he headed to the bullpen with ETSU down 8-5. “It’s gonna happen,” he said.
Moments later, Webb’s deep homer tied it up and Tate got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th to set up Barth’s heroics.
Jared Paladino started the winning rally for the Bucs with a pinch-hit single. He was bunted over to second before Justin Hanvey walked.
After a groundout, Barth lined a single to right field. The throw to the plate was just a bit off the mark and a diving Hanvey got a hand on the plate before the tag.
That set off a raucous celebration as the Bucs’ dugout emptied and chased Barth into the outfield.
“Our team is built off that,” Barth said. “We don’t give up ever. It showed here tonight. It’s just amazing. Everyone just wants to win. We all have winning mentalities.”
Barth went 4 for 6 to stretch his hitting streak to 12 games and raised his batting average to.372. That streak also began with a four-hit game.
Garett Wallace had three of the Bucs’ 16 hits. Webb, Hanvey, Bryce Hodge and Cam Norgren each had two. Hanvey had a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Cole Jenkins and Zac Morris had three RBIs apiece for VMI, which fell to 12-27, 3-4. Will Knight was 3 for 5. The Keydets totaled 14 hits.
The two teams will continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. A limited number of replica ETSU jerseys will be given to fans as they enter the stadium.