The East Tennessee State men’s basketball schedule was released Wednesday, 58 days before new coach Desmond Oliver’s debut.
The Bucs open with an exhibition game against Catawba on Nov. 5 before going live for real at Appalachian State on Nov. 12.
After the much awaited game at Tennessee on Nov. 14, ETSU will play host to former A-Sun foe USC-Upstate in its regular-season home opener on Nov. 18. That’s one of just two home games in November.
Four teams which made the NCAA Tournament a year ago are on the schedule.
“I’m so excited to bring ETSU fans back to Freedom Hall this season,” said Oliver, will be facing his former employer when he takes his team to Knoxville. “The fans are the reason many non-conference opponents do not want to travel to Freedom Hall. Your support and presence at our games have made Freedom Hall one of the best home arenas in the country at any level.”
THANKSGIVING WEEK
The Bucs will spend Thanksgiving week in Southwest Florida, as they will play three games in the inaugural Naples Invitational from Nov. 22-24.
The eight-team tournament field features ETSU, Murray State, Kent State, George Washington, Wright State, James Madison, Missouri State and Long Beach State. Seven of the eight teams have earned NCAA Tournament bids in the past decade, including the Bucs claiming Southern Conference titles in 2017 and 2020.
ETSU will take on former Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State in its first game of tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. The winner of that game will play the winner of Missouri State-Long Beach State at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23, while the championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Nov. 24.
REMAINING NON-CONFERENCE CONTESTS
Coming off the Naples Invitational, the Bucs return home to close out the opening month versus Lees-McRae on Nov. 27, while opening up December with a return trip to UAB on Dec. 1. The Blazers are coming off a 22-win campaign in Andy Kennedy’s first season, while winning 15 of their 17 games inside Bartow Arena.
From there, ETSU heads back to Freedom Hall for three straight games against Lenoir-Rhyne (Dec. 4), Morehead State (Dec. 11) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 14). Morehead State made its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020-21 after going 23-8 and winning a program record 17 conference games. NC A&T has finished no worse than second in the MEAC in each of the last four seasons.
The Bucs conclude non-conference play on the road at UNC Asheville on Dec. 18 and at Georgia on Dec. 22.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
For the second time in the last three seasons ETSU will play at home on New Year’s Day when the Bucs host Western Carolina on Jan. 1. The Bucs have won 13 straight games against the Catamounts, including an 86-78 victory in last year’s conference opener inside Freedom Hall.
The Western Carolina game marks the first of three straight inside Freedom Hall to open 2022 as ETSU takes on VMI (Jan. 5) and Wofford (Jan. 8) to conclude the homestand.