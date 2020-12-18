The East Tennessee State basketball team wanted to play games and the Bucs have sure gotten their wish.
ETSU will play for the fourth time in eight days Saturday when Lee University comes to Freedom Hall for a non-conference game. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
In the season of COVID-19, the Bucs have had only one game postponed. That was the meeting with UNC Asheville. Three of the games they’ve will have played this week were not on the original schedule.
Finding opponents has been more a part of first-year ETSU head coach Jason Shay’s job that he ever could have envisioned.
Shay said he’s been looking for games three ways – word of mouth, a coaches’ web site and checking out the ESPN app to see which teams have had games canceled or postponed.
As the schedule stands now, ETSU is set to play 26 out of a maximum 27 games allowed by the NCAA this season. That gives Shay a chance to pick up one more non-conference game even if the Asheville game isn’t rescheduled.
LAST
TIME OUT
The Bucs got their offense going Thursday night in a 96-54 victory against an overmatched NAIA team, Columbia International. It got them back to even at 3-3.
ETSU was shooting around the 60% mark for much of the game and Shay said it was because the Bucs are starting to figure out what he wants them to do offensively.
“Much better offensively because we got the ball into the paint,” Shay said. “We talked about that. Paint touches, post touches lead to inside-out threes, which got us even more rhythm jumpers. This was more what I see on a daily basis.
“Hopefully they can see it and feel it moving forward because we’re much more effective when we play that way.”
HELP
ING HANDS
ETSU has increased its assist total in every game this season, starting with five in the opening loss to Abilene Christian to 20 Thursday.
The Bucs had nine assists on their first nine baskets against Columbia International. That’s the kind of chemistry and unselfishness last year’s team thrived on while winning 30 of its 34 games.
“We emphasize that every day,” ETSU center Silas Adheke said. “We are texting each other or in the locker room discussing it, encouraging each other and just playing for each other. When everyone wins, we all win. It’s going toward the right direction, so far, and I think it will continue to go toward the right direction and just keep getting better and better.”
SCOU
TING LEE
The Flames have only played one game, falling to West Florida.
Makhi McGuire, a redshirt freshman guard, scored 21 points in his college debut. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
Lee is coming off its best season since the school joined the NCAA, going 22-7 and making the Division II national tournament.
The team lost all-conference pick Ryan Montgomery from last year’s team, but returns 6-foot-8 forward Quay Kennedy, who averaged 13.9 points a game last season.
Bubba Smith is in his fifth season as Lee’s coach. He played four years at guard for Furman, where he was the team captain for two seasons. He also lettered in baseball for the Paladins.