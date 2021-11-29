In its first game of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, East Tennessee State will be facing one of those option teams, similar to the ones they see a couple of times each season during Southern Conference play.
This time, though, the stakes are much higher.
The Bucs play host to Kennesaw State on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Seventh-seeded ETSU received a first-round bye while Kennesaw State was pounding Davidson 48-21.
Kickoff at Greene Stadium is set for 2 p.m.
With quarterback Xavier Shepherd running the show, the Owls have run roughshod over opponents. Their 277.9 yards per game ranked second nationally and Shepherd’s 23 rushing touchdowns are tops in the FCS.
Shepherd ran for four touchdowns and passed for another against Davidson.
“One thing that the three-back offense like that, the option, does is it limits you a little bit what you do on defense,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “It’s not like you go into a game with 20 different calls. You have to be really, really fundamentally sound. You have to account for the dive, you have to account for the quarterback and you have to account for the pitch. And you always have to be aware of the quarterback faking the thing and then backing off the line of scrimmage and trying to throw it over your head.”
Simplifying the defense, to a point, will be the key to the Bucs’ success on Saturday.
“The more you try to do, the more different assignments you have, the more opportunities there are to make mistakes,” Sanders said. “You don’t want to be so simple that you’re predictable, but you can’t get so complicated that that you give them easy big plays. You’ve got to make them earn what they get and keep snapping it.”
IN A RUSH
ETSU’s Quay Holmes still has a chance to be the nation’s leader in rushing yardage. He enters the game with 1,431 yards this year, second nationally to South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong, who has 1,489.
South Dakota State has played one more game than ETSU and faces Sacramento State in the FCS quarterfinals this weekend.
While Holmes chases that mark, his teammate Jacob Saylors is closing in on a 1,000-yard season of his own. Saylors needs 32 yards on Saturday to break 1,000.
ETSU has never had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.
QB PLAY
It’s been more than a week since Tyler Riddell’s career day helped ETSU win the Southern Conference championship with a 38-35 win over Mercer. Sanders was asked Monday what Riddell had to do to take the next step. The coach was satisfied with the last step, a game where Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
“If he plays anywhere close to the way he played in the last one, I’ll be happy,” Sanders said. “The guy was, what, 26 of 29 with two throwaways? That’s a pretty good day’s work right there. Tyler has gotten way, way better this fall from where he was in spring. He’s gotten much, much better from Vanderbilt to where we are today.”
KENNESAW TOUGH
Kennesaw State comes in 11-1 with its lone loss coming against Georgia Tech. The Owls were ranked No. 4 nationally in the final regular-season coaches’ FCS poll and No. 10 in the STATS FCS rankings. ETSU (10-1) was ranked No. 8 by the coaches and No. 9 in the STATS poll.
Sanders said he kind of figured Kennesaw State would prevail in the first round.
“We knew we were playing the winner of Kennesaw and Davidson for a while and we prepared for both,” Sanders said. “When we looked at tape of both, we focused a little bit more of our attention on Kennesaw as coaches. We kind of expected that to happen.
“Good football team. Obviously if they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be in this position, wouldn’t be where they are.”