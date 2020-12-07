East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Tuesday night and the Bucs will be playing in a venue very familiar to the program and its fans.
It’s just not so familiar to the players.
When the Bucs take on UNC-Asheville on Tuesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, it will be a practice run for next March’s Southern Conference tournament.
“I think it’s important,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “That’s why I agreed to the game to go over there and play at Harrah’s, a place that we’ve had success in the last five years.”
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and fans will not be allowed in the arena because of COVID-19 concerns.
Of the 11 players who have appeared for the Bucs so far this season, only two of them have played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, and they didn’t play much. During ETSU’s March’s three-game run to the SoCon tournament championship, Vonnie Patterson played 19 minutes and Charlie Weber played four.
Shay, on the other hand, has had plenty of success at the arena. In his five years as an assistant under Steve Forbes, the Bucs won 11 of 14 their games in the SoCon tournament, including championships in 2020 and 2017.
“This gives our guys get a chance to see the venue, get a chance to play on that court,” Shay said. “They can see the rims, see the shooting background and just the excitement knowing that we’ll get a chance to be back there to play for a championship come March.”
BY THE BUCS
The Bucs come into the game 1-2 after opening the season during Thanksgiving week at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. They haven’t played since Nov. 27.
Ledarrius Brewer leads ETSU in scoring at 15.3 points per game. His production has increased each game as he settles into his role as a scorer. Ty Brewer is averaging 9.3 points.
David Sloan averages 9.0 points and 3.0 assists, but his assist total could have been much higher during the Florida tournament. Numerous times he drove the lane and dished out to a wide open teammate, only to see the shot missed. ETSU is shooting 35.5 percent from the field.
Silas Adheke has been productive inside with 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. He’s shooting 67 percent from the field so keeping him out of foul trouble and getting him more shots will be two priorities for the Bucs.
Shay has lamented the amount of turnovers his team has had and the numbers bear him out. The Bucs have 26 assists and 58 turnovers through three games which leaves them ranked 290th out of 295 listed teams in the national assist-to-turnover statistics.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
UNC-Asheville, coached by Elizabethton native Mike Morrell, is 1-2 after a victory over South Carolina State.
Tajion Jones leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 20.0 points per game. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. Three other players — Jamon Battle (12.7), Evan Claiborne (11.3) and Trent Stephney (11.3) are averaging in double figures.
UNC-Asheville was chosen to finish second in the Big South in the preseason polls.