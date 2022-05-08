BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It took 24 innings, but when the East Tennessee State baseball team let loose, it really let loose.
ETSU scored seven runs in the sixth inning Sunday and beat Samford 12-8 to avoid a series sweep.
Ashton King and Bryce Hodge hit back-to-back home runs in the fateful inning that put the Bucs up 10-4, and they held on from there.
Tommy Barth, David Beam and Justin Hanvey all had RBI singles in the big frame. King’s homer was a three-run shot.
The Bucs (26-17 overall, 8-7 Southern Conference) finished with 17 hits as every starter had at least one. Hodge and Hanvey had three hits apiece, while Barth, Beam, Ryan McCarthy and Noah Webb each had two. Hodge scored four runs.
Webb’s two-run double in the first inning gave ETSU the ealry lead for the third time in the series.
Once again, Barth extended his hitting streak in his first at-bat. The freshman outfielder has hit safely in 20 consecutive games.
ETSU lost the first two games of the series 6-2 and 7-1 and fell behind 4-2 after five innings in the finale. That’s when the bats woke up and put a hurting on Samford’s pitching staff, which had its way with Bucs hitters for the most part all weekend.
Most of the damage came against Samford reliever Carson Hobbs, who allowed five runs on six hits while getting just one batter out.
ETSU reliever Nathanial Tate (4-3) was the beneficiary of the big inning, as it allowed him earn the win despite giving up three runs in two innings. He allowed three hits, walked two batters and uncorked three wild pitches.
Samford threw a scare into the Bucs with a three-run eighth inning, but McCarthy added an insurance run with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.
The Bucs play host to UNC Asheville on Tuesday night before returning to SoCon action at UNC Greensboro on Friday.