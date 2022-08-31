You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began.
The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
ETSU will be heavily favored, but the Bucs are trying not to look at it that way.
“I tried not to mention that much,” said George Quarles, who will be in his first game as ETSU’s head coach. “But I brought it up once. Just because you’re the smaller team level-wise, it doesn’t mean you can’t go win. Look what happened last year. That can certainly happen. Those guys are on scholarship just like ours are and they’re coached and all those things.”
NCAA Football Championship Subdivision schools like ETSU can offer 63 football scholarships. Division II teams like Mars Hill are limited to 36.
The Bucs, ranked 11th in the two FCS national polls, are coming off an 11-2 season, one in which they won the Southern Conference championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Mars Hill was 8-3 last season. The Lions came within a game of qualifying for the Division II playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
Quarles, who came from Furman to replace the retired Randy Sanders, said the fact that the season was here and he is indeed the head coach really hit him when he was walking into Greene Stadium on Monday for his first weekly news conference.
“Walking over here, I was climbing up the stairs and just thinking ‘This is for real. This is really happening,’ ” he said. “I’m just extremely proud and humbled to have this opportunity. I said ‘You want to fire your shot. You want to see what you got.’ ”
Quarles is the 19th head coach in ETSU history. Ten of his predecessors won their first game.
RIDDELL READY
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell is coming off one of the best passing seasons in ETSU history. He completed 64% of his passes (fourth-best ever), 19 touchdowns (second-best) and 2,464 yards (fourth-best) and enters the season as the SoCon’s preseason all-conference quarterback.
The redshirt sophomore is expected to throw the ball more this season, but he’s made it clear he only has one goal.
“My only goal is to win,” Riddell said. “I don’t care how we do it. Obviously I want to play well. If we have to run the ball, that’s OK. If I have to run it or if I have to throw it, that’s what we’re going to do. When I leave here I just want to be known as a winner.”
BACKUP QB
Baron May, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, has won the backup quarterback spot after a preseason battle with Brock Landis.
May, a sophomore, didn’t see any action at Eastern Michigan.
SAYLORS SET
Jacob Saylors will be one of the focal points of the Bucs’ offense this year. The tailback enters his senior season fourth on the ETSU career rushing list. He had a school-record 266-yard game against Western Carolina last year.
ETSU STARTERS
In addition to Riddell and Saylors, the other starters on offense for ETSU will be Noah West at tight end, Will Huzzie, Isaiah Wilson and Einaj Carter at receiver, Blake Austin and Braxton Shipp at tackle, Tavon Matthews and Shaun Hastings at guard and Joe Schreiber at center.
On defense, it’s Davion Hood, Timmy Dorsey and Max Evans on the line, Jalen Porter, Stephen Scott, Chandler Martin and Di’Andre Davis at linebacker, Quin Smith and Elijah Huzzie at cornerback and Mike Price and Sheldon Arnold at safety.
The place-kicker is Tyler Keltner and the punter is Nate Brackett.