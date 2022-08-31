You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began.

The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.

