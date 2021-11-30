East Tennessee State puts a five-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night at UAB.
The 5-2 Bucs take on the 5-2 Blazers at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. (EST).
ETSU is coming off a 92-74 victory over Lees-McRae. UAB lost its last game 63-61 to San Francisco in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational. The Blazers’ other loss was a close one as well, 66-63 at South Carolina.
“They’re good," ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “Outside of Tennessee, they’re the second-best team that we’ll play in non-conference play. They’re real athletic, real talented. They’re deep, they’re well coached and they defend.”
UAB is averaging 13.9 steals per game and causes 10 more turnovers than it commits, numbers that lead the nation. Those might be important statistics against an ETSU team that has not taken care of the ball. The Bucs average more turnovers than assists.
“Taking care of the ball’s going to be really important,” Oliver said.
UAB has won all four games in the series with ETSU, including last year’s 65-61 victory at Freedom Hall.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jordan Walker, a 5-foot-11 junior, leads UAB in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Quan Jackson, a 6-foot-4 graduate, averages 12.3 and Michael Ertel, a 6-foot-2 graduate, averages 10.9. Ertel had 19 against ETSU last season.
Trey Jemison leads the Blazers in rebounding at 8.4 per game and is shooting 65% from the field.
David Sloan averages 13.9 points, tops for the Bucs. Jordan King is next at 11.4 and Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 10.9. Ty Brewer is the Bucs’ top rebounder at 6.0 per game.
THE VENUE
Bartow Arena is named after the late Gene Bartow, longtime UAB coach. Bartow’s son, Murry, was ETSU’s head coach for 12 years. Prior to his time at ETSU, Bartow was head coach at UAB for six seasons.
Murry Bartow will be at the game, doing radio for UAB.
The Blazers are 4-0 at home this season.
HOME SWEET HOME
After Wednesday night’s game, the Bucs begin a three-game homestand Saturday when Lenoir-Rhyne comes to Freedom Hall. That game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. because of the Bycs' FCS playoff football game earlier in the day. Then it’s Morehead State on Dec. 11 and North Carolina A&T on Dec. 14.