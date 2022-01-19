The excitement was back in Freedom Hall on Wednesday and suddenly the East Tennessee State basketball team is starting to figure things out.
The Bucs made all the plays down the stretch and handed first-place Mercer a 72-64 Southern Conference defeat as David Sloan had 23 points and seven assists and Ledarrius Brewer hit back-to-back key 3-point shots.
“The energy in the building was good,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I still can’t wait to see the place totally full and packed out, which is coming. I know it’s coming.”
The crowd, announced as 3,270, came to a crescendo after Ty Brewer’s steal and dunk put ETSU up 65-60 with 2:03 remaining. The play came seconds after his brother Ledarrius Brewer erased a 60-57 Mercer advantage by hitting two deep 3-pointers.
The noise got loud again moments later when the Bucs broke Mercer’s press and Jayden Seymour found himself unguarded with the ball. He almost reluctantly began to dribble and when no defenders came to get him, he gave ETSU a 69-62 lead with a dunk of his own.
“We kind of played together as a team,” said Ledarrius Brewer, who finished with 18 points. “The game kind of swung and it definitely elevates the crowd. We love to hear that.”
The Bucs improved to 12-8 overall, 4-3 in the SoCon. It was the first time they’ve won back-to-back conference games this season. Mercer fell to 11-8, 4-2.
ETSU made its final six shots and outscored the Bears 15-4 over the final three minutes.
Sloan made 10 of his 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He’s the Southern Conference leader in assists after posting two games of 10 last week to go along with his seven Wednesday.
“Usually when teams really don’t be aggressive on ball-screen defense with the bigs, he (Oliver) tells me to look for my teammates and mix it up every now and then,” Sloan said. “They really didn’t know what I was doing coming off the screen. “
For a stretch of eight minutes, 40 seconds in the second half, Sloan was the only ETSU player to score. He got 13 points during that stretch. And when he finally missed, he hustled down the court and got a steal, leading to a basket by Ledarrius Brewer.
“Listen, David Sloan is playing the last several games as good as any point guard in college basketball right now,” Oliver said. “And he’s guarding right now. There’s still another level. I’m not saying he’s arrived yet.”
The crowd got one more chance to cheer when Mercer’s James Glisson missed a pair of free throws with 7.5 seconds left, sending everybody home with a coupon for a free chicken sandwich.
NO VONNIE
The Bucs played without reserve forward Vonnie Patterson, who quit the team Wednesday morning.
“We talked about it last night,” Oliver said. “There was a rumor around the team that this would be his last game. I confronted him about it. He said he was thinking about it because quite frankly his role, he’s a role player.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Ty Brewer finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan King had 12 points.
ETSU shot 55% in the second half and finished 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.
Mercer was led by Glisson and Felipe Haase, who each scored 17 points. Jalen Johnson, the former ETSU commit, finished with 14. He was 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
SOCON CHAMPS
The ETSU football team was introduced during a timeout in the first half. With retired coach Randy Sanders leading the way, the team received a warm ovation as it showed off the Southern Conference championship trophy.
As the team left the court, the ETSU band chanted “Thank you Randy.”
TRANSFER IN
Deanthony Tipler, a 5-foot-10 guard, has transferred to ETSU from Coastal Carolina. Tipler was second on the Chanticleers last season, averaging 13.4 points.
He’ll be eligible beginning next season and will have two years to play.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. Mercer returns home to face Western Carolina.